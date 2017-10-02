Falconets wallop Tazania 6-0, to battle Morocco

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, on Sunday walloped Tanzania 6-0 in Dar es Salaam in the second leg of the first round to advance 9-0 on aggregate. The girls, who won the first leg 3-0 in Benin, will now play Morrocco in the second round of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria dominated the first half with a 4-0 lead courtesy of a brace from Rasheedat Ajibade in the opening 26 minutes before Folashade Ijamilusi and Anam Imo increased the tally in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively.

The Falconets added two more goals in the second half. The second round first leg matches will take place on November 3 in Rabat while the second leg will take place on November 18, 2017 in Benin City, Edo State.

The ninth edition of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament will be hosted by France from August 5 to 28, 2018. The Falconets have appeared at all seven editions of the tournament and reached the final twice in 2010 and 2014.

