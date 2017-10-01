Falode consoles Ebikagboro’s family

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, Aisha Falode, has sent a condolence message to the family of the former Media Officer of the national Under-23 men’s soccer team, Mr. Timi Ebikagboro, who died on Friday morning in Warri, Delta State.

Falode, expressed shock at the death of the Sports Manager of the Delta Broadcasting Service, who friends and associates confirmed was still on social media 24 hours before his death.

She prayed that, God would give the wife, children and extended family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Falode, also consoled the Delta State Football Association, where the Late Timi Ebikagboro was a very active board member.

“It is unbelievable and sad that Nigeria would lose such a very vibrant and important sports personality and journalist at a time his contributions are most needed at the crucial time of the country’s football history.

“I also learnt that the late Ebikagboro, was very close to women’s football during the reign of Ufuoma Babes of Warri, when the team was one of the top clubs in the Nigerian Women’s League.

The Nigerian football family has lost a very important member. Timi, will be remembered for his objective critique of events and developments in the country’s football. May his soul rest in peace,” Aisha Falode stated.

