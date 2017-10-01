Fashion statements of First Ladies since Independence

Nigeria is fifty-seven years old today as an independent nation, having obtained her freedom from British rule in 1960. Since then, Nigeria has been governed by different heads of state and presidents. As these men take the reins of power, their wives regarded as First Ladies are accorded the same high respect bestowed on their husbands.

For the past 57 years since independence, we have witnessed stylish and glamourous First Ladies become fashion icons with their impeccable dress sense and fashion style.

Some of these women took extra care with their fashion style to ensure they were never forgotten.

From Flora Azikiwe to the present Aisha Buhari, Nigeria has had beautiful, strong women supporting their husbands throughout their administration. Here are some of Nigeria’s First Ladies since independence who became trend setters with their style statements as they moved across the country in support of their husbands’ leadership.

Flora Azikiwe Flora Azikiwe was the wife of the first indigenous president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who led the country from October 1, 1960 – January 15, 1966. Flora was very supportive of her husband throughout his tenure and was known to be stylish while following him around the country during election campaigns.

Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi

The first Nigeria military Head of State was General J.T. U Aguiyi Ironsi who ruled the country for six months, January 15 to July 29, 1966. While in office, he was ably supported by his wife, who was always elegantly dressed.

Victoria Gowon

She became the First Lady years after her husband; Yakubu Gowon became Head of State. Victoria Gowon was one stylish woman. In one of the state house pictures, Mrs. Gowon stunned in the Oleku style which became a huge trend back in the 70s when she was first lady and this trend has been revamped even in today’s fashion.

Ajoke Mohammed

Ajoke Mohammed is the third first lady of Nigeria as her husband; General Murtala Mohammed was the third military head of state between July 29, 1975 and February 13, 1976. She was a quiet lady who was rarely seen during her husband’s regime before he was brutally murdered.

No first lady for Shehu

Shagari Alhaji Shehu Shagari was the first executive president of Nigeria. He was a civilian president between October 1, 1979 and December 3, 1983. During his tenure, he did not introduce any lady as his wife while in office.

Maryam Babangida

Late Maryam Babangida was definitely one of the greatest women/First Ladies Nigeria ever produced. Give it up for this woman who single-handedly changed the way the office of the First Lady was looked at. Maryam was famous for her style and poise.

Just like late Princess Dianna, late Mrs. Babangida was on trend as anyone could have been in the early 90s.

Despite the late Princess’ iconic style, Maryam Babangida still managed to own the photo they took together when the princess visited the country in March, 1990. Mariam was known as a fashionista, setting trends in fashion that was copied by women across the country.

Making Ankara trendy are some of the fashion trends credited to this woman. She loved wearing court shoes with Iro and Buba. Maryam Babaginda became a celebrity and ‘an icon of beauty, fashion and style’, a position she retained after her husband’s fall from power.

Margaret Shonekan

Margaret Shonekan, was the interim head of state from August 26, 1993 to November 17, 1993. She is a simple woman who was discreet with fashion during her husband’s short stay in office.

Maryam Abacha

Her husband, General Sani Abacha, seized power from Shonekan in 1993 and remained there till he died in 1998. Maryam’s pet project was the Family Support Programme.

This woman had a simple style that is typical of Hausa ladies but still very classy as she knows how to combine colours that bring out her fair complexion and beautiful face.

Justice Fatimah Abubakar

Her husband, General Abdusalam Abubakar came to power after the death of Abacha in 1998.

A justice of the High Court, Fati, although a first lady, still went about her duties as a justice thus did not have time for a pet project, so her fashion statements were rarely seen.

Stella Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had the opportunity of ruling Nigeria a second time but this time as a civilian president. During his civilian rule, he had late Stella Obasanjo as First Lady.

Her pet project was Child Care Trust. Stella died in 2005, while undergoing elective liposuction in an exclusive clinic in Spain.

Known for her petite looks and afro hair do, the beautiful First Lady did not only look effortlessly gorgeous in anything she wore, she also made her style quite influential. Even though it’s more than a decade since she passed on, we will always remember her for her impeccable makeup looks, fashion style and bold accessories.

Turai Yar’adua

She is the wife of late Alhaji Musa Yar’adua. She served as the First |Lady of Kebbi State when her husband was the governor.

Yar’adua became Nigerian president on May 29, 2007 but his tenure was cut short when he died in office on May 5, 2010. Though her fashion style is usually understated, Hajia Turai was known as a strong woman that held on to power when her husband became ill.

Patience Jonathan

Patience Faka Jonathan is one First Lady Nigerians will not easily forget. She is a woman who exudes uncommon confidence both in speech and sartorial.

The former First Lady is a colourful woman; she dresses flamboyantly in different types of traditional attires mixed with bold accessories. She loves rocking her stunner shades of different sizes and shapes.

She loves bold makeup looks and ‘gele’ and knows how to flaunt her jewellery with no apology. Mrs. Jonathan definitely had her style and owned it while she was First Lady.

Aisha Buhari

The current First Lady, Aisha Buhari is stylish, beautiful and elegant. In the short time she has been around, she has proved she has beauty and brains.

Although she tries rather unsuccessfully to lead a subtle fashionable life, still, she woos us with her elegant pieces and fashionable wardrobe.

Aisha knows her way around fashion; from her collection of designer watches to designer pieces she loves to wear whether seen in the country or abroad.

Aisha always looks impeccable yet demure; she has perfected the act of understated elegance, which might have been influenced by her cultural background.

As a beautician, she definitely knows how to maintain a glowing skin and flawless makeup looks.

