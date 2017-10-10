Fashola to DISCOS: No monopoly in power sector

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN yesterday told the Electricity Distribution Companies that there is no monopoly in the Power sector. The Minister spoke at the 20th monthly power sector operators meeting held in Owerri, Imo State. According to the Minister, the Distribution Companies had nothing to fear about the Solar companies and solar energy because they were also players in the power sector.

He said: “As far as the promotion of solar and other sources of independent power are concerned, please note that not only are they supported by the ESPRA, they are consistent with our Paris Climate Change Agreement Obligations and with emerging global practice.

“DISCOS have nothing to fear about solar. It is a space in which they are entitled to play but in which they cannot exclude others from playing. “The ESPRA did not contemplate a monopoly for any licensee unless it is expressly stated in the license.”

