Fashola to represent Buhari in Uyo

Sports-loving Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdown between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo.

Thenff.com learnt on Friday morning that Fashola, who as Governor of Lagos State frequently hosted the grand finale of the Federation Cup (now AITEO Cup) competition and is a noted football enthusiast, will fly into the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.

Top officials have also confirmed that President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan will also be at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Host Governor Udom Emmanuel and members of the Akwa Ibom State cabinet, NOC President Habu G u – mel, Members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management will also be present.

The Super Eagles, three points ahead of second–placed Zambia, going into the penultimate day of the African qualifiers, require only the minimum win against the Chipolopolo on Saturday to join 10 other nations that have already qualified for the 32–team football showpiece in Russia next year.

