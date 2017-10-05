Nigerians are tired of APC’s rhetoric – Fayose

Fayose: I’ve what it takes to be president

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum. The governor, who recently declared for the presidency, speaks on his aspiration, his party’s repositioning for the 2019 general elections and the PDP national chairmanship contest, among other issues. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Before your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was able to settle its case at the Supreme Court, you were one of those said to be planning to form a new party or join another party. Which party were you planning to join or form?

Well, honestly party politics is not a one man show. Some of us had made up our minds to go and where we would have gone to would be an understanding of all of us but we were not firmed on a particular political party or direction. We were waiting patiently for the Supreme Court ruling because we believed from the onset that we had a very good case. You should know that a greater part of the judgement from the Court of Appeal was the voice of Jacob and hand of Esau. It was a manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) using a section of the judiciary to achieve that goal which was unfortunate because they rode on the platform of democracy to achieve power. For me, we had made up our minds that there was no way we could live with Ali Modu Sheriff and today you can see that Sheriff has disappeared to thin air. He has gone into hiding because he knew quite well that he was an agent for destruction.

Are you in support of the South-West geo-political zone producing the next national chairman of the PDP?

I am in support. I am not against anything that would come to South-West. Why should l? What is important to me is let us have a national chairman that can lead the party. For instance, if we don’t have a good national chairman, we would be wasting our time in PDP. Not at this time the APC will stop at nothing to compromise anybody. We will not support a man who cannot take a decision. How can a man of 76 years old be thinking of leading the party? For me, l can’t support him. For me, the old men should take the back seat and allow energy filled people to drive the affairs of the party. So, if somebody says he is contesting in my state, l will be wondering where he will get the delegates from because ordinarily he has not been home in three years. That is Prof. Tunde Adeniran. Adeniran I know can’t take decisions, he has never taken any. He is neither here nor there. Even when we were insisting of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, his one leg was in Makarfi and the other leg was in Buruji Kashamu and Sheriff. Such a man is like what the Bible refers to as a man of double standard, who would be blown away by the wind and all that.

For me, we need an energetic person of average age. If we are condemning Buhari for age, why should we now go and carry an old man again? I can’t be part of it, I can’t support such person. When I get to their age I will retire and be in advisory capacity. For me anybody in that age of 76 and still looking for a job, want to use it and feed their old age.

2019 general elections campaigns have started. What do you think is the chances of the PDP in the elections given the campaign of the APC that PDP plundered the economy for 16 years and brought it to its kneels?

Nigerians are tired of all those rhetoric. They said they have capacity to change Nigerians fortunes; that was why they won the elections. They should stop crying, they should stop mourning. Nigerians don’t want to hear their cries with all the lies and bogus figures they said they have recovered. I learnt that they said they have recovered N430 billion, they should bring it out and let us share it. What is the money doing there? They sell most of the things recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to themselves and their cronies. They oppress people, they don’t obey court orders. They know Nigerians would be enraged when they hear figures. Every day they come with one strategy to make it seem that they are winning the war. Nigeria problem is not largely about corruption, it is about attitude. How can they be lying, lying all the time? What difference have they made since they came? They have to continue blaming others for their woeful performance. If you look at me, I have been very consistent. I have been telling Nigerians the truth before this administration came and will still be telling them that they don’t have the capacity.

When the head is sick, the whole body is sick. Was it the PDP bad governance that made the President not to appoint ministers for six months? It was their cluelessness. I want to tell you that the APC wanted power at all cost, but they have no use for power. They are only stooges. In the current situation of the President, we wish him quick recovery but if he cannot do the job he should allow another person to do it. I am a very straightforward person. Nigerians can see the difference, the economy was bad and rice was sold for N8, 000. Today rice is being sold for N18, 000 or more. How did the past administration managed to keep everything like that? How did they manage to keep the dollar at N200 or N197 to a dollar? So, they should stop telling this rhetoric of the economy. Nigerians are no longer interested; they are angry and hungry; and that is why I am surprised when somebody is saying Buhari 2019. Which Buhari, going to where? Nobody should say such a thing again because it is very annoying.

What do you think would be the selling point of the PDP in 2019?

We will use APC to sell PDP. What has APC done differently? We will use the same APC to sell PDP. APC is a party that cannot equally conduct their congresses and convention. They are amalgamation of strange bed fellows. What have they done differently rather than accumulating debts through borrowing? APC is the one that we will use to sell PDP by saying PDP is better. That we were buying rice at N8, 000 but we are buying at N18, 000 now. The story of APC is before Nigerians and good enough, Nigerians are wiser than before. They know that they have missed it; they know that they have entered one chance and that is why they are looking for a way out of this quagmire and PDP will give them that opportunity to get out of APC quagmire

It was reported recently that you have fallen apart with your former deputy, Senator Biodun Olujimi. What is the crux of the matter?

I don’t want to join issues with anybody, not even Senator Olujimi. I am the leader of PDP by the grace of God in Ekiti State, except if she says I am not the leader. I read her interview but I will not join issues with her. Leadership is not about age but it is God’s given ability to put your house right.

Don’t forget we are in a build up to an election, so don’t expect things to be the way we want it. There will be a lot of people who want power and who are desperate that they must get it at all cost. I don’t want to go into that.

As many people that want to contest in that election, they are entitled to do so. It is their right and I mean it. It is their right. But they should not also forget that it is my right to support whoever that I want. So, the moment we all get it right there would be no issue. There is nobody who wants my support that would be fighting me.

Do you see your party losing the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State?

How would I lose? If democracy in Nigeria is what we are talking about, everybody knows that Fayose is very popular, Fayose is on ground.

The 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State is not about my successor, it is about me. The life of my son is majorly about me because I have to bring up my son; I have to train him. I have to send him to school, he has to graduate, he has to find a job, largely for him to stand on his own he would have lived on my goodwill.

So, my successor would be succeeding on my goodwill. Even if you call a small boy on the street, he would tell you Fayose is the man to beat; Fayose is the man on ground here. I have often said it, it would be a battle between men and the wards of Nigeria; it would be a battle between me and the military; it would be a battle between me and the federal might but don’t forgot, the Armies of the Philistines failed before David and by the grace of God the federal might would fail.

The battle of Ekiti State governorship election would not be of me but of the Lord because they want to test the might of the Lord in David. I am on ground and everybody knows that. They have tried it severally and they failed. They would have caused problems if I was not on ground. So, let me tell you expressly in the election by the grace of God I would win in a landslide; I am going to win in all the 16 local government areas. APC is not here and Ekiti is not a state you write result. We prepare everyday even as we know time is still far.

What measures would you put in place to prevent having problems with your political godson, who you wants to succeed you?

I am not going to depend on anybody and I am not looking for anybody’s favour. I only want peace after office. It is only when I ask you to do certain things that there would be problem. What if I didn’t ask you?

Let me say it, if God doesn’t do anything for me again, the ones he has done are quite enough. I am not the only person in this state; I am not the most educated; I am not the wisest and I am not the oldest, but God gave me this power twice in the state. My enemies never wanted me to do a second term, but in their presence he sets up a table before me. He has done so much for me. I left office October 16, 2006 and I came back October 16, 2014. What else do I want God to do?

The moment you are looking up to your political son to do one thing or the other for you, that is when you would start having problems. But let me say this, anybody that becomes the governor of the state must know that going through the storm without our support may not be easy but we are not going to impose ourselves on anybody.

Let us look at where you met Ekiti in 2014 and where you will leave it in 2018…

Politicians talk but I talk with facts and figures and that is why today Nigeria people respect me. I would only speak the truth; I would not speak to impress anybody. I don’t want to be governor again; constitution does not even allow me so why am I going to be worrying myself.

Why am I going to be saying sweet things? Let me say to you very honesty that for the developmental projects of our state since 1999, 80 per cent of them were done by my government.

The records are there. I am not here to flaunt anything. Today, history never left Obafemi Awolowo; it is not Awolowo counting his success, it is the people saying Awolowo built the Cocoa House, Awolowo built the NTA, Awolowo did the Stadium, Awolowo did the Odua Group of companies and Awolowo did that. Good products sell itself. My products and my efforts would sell me.

Some people believe that your criticism of the President Buhari and APC are not necessary. Why do you take on APC and the President the way you do?

Are you looking for a democracy of mumu people? I am not going to be a mumu person. I have always said it the power of a President including that of America is not more than killing, detaining and so on. Let me say it, I am certainly not afraid of any of those things.

Some are born not to be cowards and let me also say, the righteous are as bold as the lion. Democracy without opposition is a waste of time; the people would never get value for their votes. I am the blood pressure of the Buhari’s administration; I keep them under checks with the support of other people that are talking.

You know at a time Nigerians were almost silent, but we have to sustain it. In the democratic setting, I am the President’s senior. I have been governor since Year 2003, the President was not there as at that time, I came back and he was not President then. So, it is not personal but we owe Nigerians a duty to give them an alternative voice.

We owe it to them or are we saying that a President that would become a dictator is what we want. Somebody must be talking and representing the voiceless Nigerians. I speak for the voiceless Nigerians and they have come to appreciate me for what l represent. I am the voice of the opposition, Femi Fani-Kayode is one and Governor Wike is another and others are there still talking, telling the whole world that things should be done properly.

The fact that you are the President does not mean that you are not a human being again. You are just first among the equals. You won because people preferred you to us but they didn’t say we should go and die. When we take over from them – I am going to be one of those that will take over from them in the villa- they too would be criticising us.

But let me advise them, they should not worry about my criticism, the ones they find useful, let them use it and any one that is not useful, let them throw it away. Do you know that election is not won by the activities of the opposition; elections are by what the party in government did not do. They should not be afraid of being criticised. Criticising them is to spur them to do good and reposition Nigeria for Nigerians. All their promises have failed and that is why they are now called All Promises Cancelled (APC).

Is there nothing good you can say this administration has done in the last two years?

Well, I must confess to you if and I am to score them, I will score them low. The people that have been killed are so many.

They rode on the criticisms that lives were not secured in Nigeria, particularly in the North-East because of Boko Haram. What have they done? The people that have died in this two and half years are more than the people that have died since 1999 as a result of corporate violence. I am telling you the truth. Looking at how much they are spending in security and they tell the story on their own yet we see activities of the Boko Haram.

Look at how they went to Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and bomb the place, look at the suffering in IDPs, look at hunger all over Nigeria, look at the embezzlement, look at the nepotism and look at the pains of the people.

So, for me APC should be scored very low and they are low because they have nothing to do. They are only blackmailers. Rather than face governance they continue to shout PDP. PDP is thief, PDP is armed robber and PDP is that. They should remove the log in their eyes before talking about removing the log in another person’s eye.

One of the issues Nigerians are discussing more today is the ssue of restructuring; do you think Nigeria should be restructured?

You see, if Nigerians have been talking about restructuring before now, the demands have not been this high in our history and APC rode on this promise that there would be true federalism. Now they are shying away from it.

How do you explain when everything done by the PDP is not good; it is only their own that is good? They went as far as setting up APC restructuring committee. Is APC Nigeria? Are there no other stakeholders?

You cannot say something today and tell another lie tomorrow. It doesn’t work like that. Nigerians say let us talk; let us do a give and take. The constitution that we were using before now was given to us by the military the restructuring of Nigeria was done and the variables have changed. Let us talk and listen to our opinions. Don’t oppress us. This country belongs to all of us; that is what we are saying.

The state should get more money; the Federal Government should get less. Let us adjust issues on concurrent and exclusive lists and see how to make the country a better place. Let us look at how religion and fanatism have affected our country badly. Going forward let us be fair to all concern. If we want to be rotating President, let us state it in our constitution. Let us look at how we are going to be sharing our wealth; who is going to be taking what and why would a state taking all the money or bringing all the resource would say we cannot have resource control.

Is your declaration for presidency, a joke or for real?

I am 57 years this year. Like l said to you earlier, God has been kind to me. I don’t play to the gallery. I say what I mean, I mean what I say. I want to be Nigeria president and I will be Nigeria president soon. I have what it takes. I have been governor twice, defeating incumbent twice.

I have penchant for taking out incumbent from office and I am on the match again to take out this incumbent from the villa. Write it down and take note that I told you. I always like camera people to cover it when l am saying it because I will be slightly older so that people would be able to compare when I said I will be President of Nigeria one day, sooner than later.

Which of the political platform would you want to achieve your presidential ambition?

When we get to the bridge we will cross it. Today I am a member of PDP without apologies.

