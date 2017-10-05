Fayose supervises PDP primaries in Government House

Sulaiman Salawudeen

Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday supervised the conduct of party primaries for the selection of counselors and chairmen across the 16 councils of the state for the local government election coming up in December.

Fayose, who monitored the entire exercise which drew hundreds of party faithful across all the local government areas, insisted that the process was the best to ensure credible emergence of popular candidates.

Meanwhile, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye through Niyi Ojo, Director of Media and Publicity, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) had condemned the exercise, saying it was an indication that Fayose had pocketed the party.

Adeyeye alleged that Fayose had put the party in his pocket by making the primaries to hold inside the government house with the option A4.

He said: “The primaries election to elect the candidates for councillorship and Chairmanship of various local governments commenced yesterday at the Ekiti State Government House instead of the various wards and local governments respectively.

“The governor is the electoral officer for the exercise. The governor adopted option A4 method that attracted a lot of people without any arrangement for accommodation of the delegates.”

But Fayose dismissed Adeyeye’s allegation, saying he was satisfied with the entire exercise.

He said: “We want a transparent process to select our candidates and we don’t want to have serious issues as fallout of the exercise. If a person loses and sees that there was a level playing field, his complaints and grievances would be minimal.

“To ensure fairness in accreditation of those to vote, you have to come with your party membership card and voter’s card.

Apart from that, party executives in each ward as well as aspirants are at the gate to identify voters before they come in. Any situation those people cannot identify a voter as being a member of their wards, such a person is not allowed in.”

