Fayose’s endorsement of deputy, third term by proxy –Prof. Ojo

Adesegun Ojo is a Professor of Political Science at Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey, United States. He is running for the governorship of Ekiti State in 2018 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with OLALEKAN OSIADE, the Itapa Ekiti-born politician, who had earlier contested for the position in 2006, bares his mind on a number of issues. Excerpts…

You recently launched an empowerment programme for the less privileged in your local government. Would this gesture not collide with the stomach infrastructure made popular by Governor Ayo Fayose

Fayose had been in power for three years with his stomach infrastructure and what we are doing is empowerment through soft loans. Remember I am not an elected individual, I am simply giving back, and everyone in our society should be encouraged to give back.

This will help combat poverty in our state. I do not see this as colliding with whatever the governor is doing. The government of any state does not have the sole control of providing and helping out those who need help. This should be something so natural and which calls for private-public collaboration.

You joined politics a decade ago despite a successful career in the ivory tower. What influenced your decision at that time?

I have always felt the desire to get involved and make a difference. At the University of Ife, I ran for secretary general in 1981 and was National Vice President of the United Nations Students Association (ANUNSA).

I was the Public Relations Officer of the Youth Vanguard of the UPN in Oraminyan Local Government and changed party and worked for the NPN campaigns in the 1983. During my trip back home in 1999, I joined the Peoples’ Democratic Party in my local government.

Back in the United States, I helped launched Nigerian Democratic Leadership Forum, an association of Nigerians abroad in 2000. Driven by the desire that we must all do all we can and bring all our expertise to bear to make the requisite change in Nigeria, I felt the need to come back home in 2001.

I was a fulbright Scholar at the University of Lagos between 2001 and 2002, which allowed me to get involved on the ground in Nigeria. I took a leave of absence from my university to come home to contest and was in the PDP primary with Ayo fayose, Chief SK Babalola. It was eye opening for me.

I received one vote during that primary but I gained tremendous insight into Nigerian politics. Transitioning from the classroom to practical politics reinforced my sense of commitment that the best way to change things for the better, can better be achieved from inside rather from the outside.

We cannot in good sense, criticize and condemnthose engaged in the process if we stay on the sideline. The country belongs to all of us and we must be engaged in our effort to make a difference.

Do you think your comeback is achievable considering the state of your party?

I am willing and ready to serve our people. The leadership of our party recognizes what I bring to the table-a sense of commitment to what is right and the capacity for innovative ideas to making lasting difference in the lives of our people.

The question is that, there are many who run for office without any ideas of what they want to do. They are driven by the trappings of power and sees political position as a means to acquire wealth.

I am about to retire, I have achieved a lot in my life and with a career spanning over 25 years, I am even more ready now than ever before. In 2006, Yinka Akerele came first and I came second in the PDP governorship primary. Because none of us received 50 per cent of the votes, a run off was to be scheduled between the two of us.

But three days after the primary, both of us and Segun Oni who came third were summoned to the villa to meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the rest is history. The run off was cancelled and Segun Oni became the nominee of the party and went on to be elected the governor of Ekiti State.

What is your reaction to the endorsement of Fayose’s deputy?

My group responded to the endorsement like all the other aspirants. While the governor may have the right to endorse anyone, to do so in the name of the party and using party apparatus, is undermining the necessary objectivity needed to conduct a primary in the future. That is not what leaders do.

Yes, Asiwaju Tinubu must have done so in Lagos but Fayose is not Tinubu. You need to invest in people and his (Fayose) style of leadership is not Tinubu’s style. To compare the two situations is unfair to Tinubu.

Tell me where are the Fasholas, the Aregbesolas and the Ambodes of Ekiti state? I rest my case.But we must also not forget that the governor also clearly stated that there would be primary and everyone else would be allowed to take on his deputy.

Be careful what you wish for. To speak authoritatively that your deputy will win contradicts an earlier statement that only God anoints and truly only God anoints. Our friends stated clearly in their press statement that: While it is the prerogative of anyone (or group) to support any aspirant for any election, to do so on behalf of a party, the People’s Democratic Party is not only wrong but tremendously flawed.

It shows a total disregard for the rule of law, the constitution of the PDP and internal democracy that guides party politics and nomination process. In view of the foregoing, we join other well-meaning party members and aspirants in rejecting this fake nomination process and therefore call on the national leadership of our great party, to look into the crisis of purpose and leadership of the party in Ekiti state.

This singular action makes it difficult to work with those represented at the gathering because this attempt at imposition shall not stand and we call on all other members concerned with the aim and purpose of this decision, to join force in the interest of all our people.

The goal is to serve all Ekitis and not one man. You can’t put your stooge in office and be ruling by proxy. No third term for Fayose. We sincerely call on traditional and other opinion leaders in Ekiti State to resist any attempt to drag them into this potential quagmire and to remain above the fray in the interest of all our people in Ekiti. We also appeal to all our supporters and other members of the public to ignore and disregard the charade that led to the announcement of a sole candidate.

Don’t you see the zoning arrangement as a major obstacle to your ambition?

In all the elections for governor or any position since the creation of our state or since 1999, no one from any of the zones had been precluded from running for any position because of their senatorial district or local government.

Secondly, zoning is usually to create a level playing field between different groups (particularly ethnic groups) in a particular comity. And in our own case, If I may ask, are we not all Ekitis? Does living in the southern part of the state or central part of the state or northern part of the state makes one less an Ekiti man or woman? This is the only homogeneous state in the country. It is not like we are talking as if we have groups such as Ijeshas, Ijebus, Egbas, etc.

We are all Ekitis. I am confident that a viable candidate from any of the senatorial districts will win any election based on their capacity, quality and acumen. It is not going to be because you are from a village or town in the southern part or northern or central part of our great state. Let us go to the field and may the best man or woman wins.

What are the chances of your party in 2018?

This is not given and in a recent commentary following the election in Ondo State, I offered a series of suggestions for the success of the PDP in Ekiti. We must end the fractious politics within the party and elect a new national executive. We must do the same in Ekiti and allow everybody to participate in the electoral process.

I must say that the current problem of the PDP cannot be divorced from that decision of December 2006. Intra- party democracy helps to mobilise the party for effective campaigning and therefore assure a greater success at the polls.

We saw how the situation ended with the PDP in the recently concluded election in Ondo State. Ekiti is a unique case, we are the only homogeneous state in the federation, which is why we seem to defy common trends sometimes. I must state categorically that the two parties, APC and PDP have the chance to win the next governorship election. But it all depends on the degree of unity within the parties, campaign strategy, quality of candidates and effectiveness of mobilisation.

