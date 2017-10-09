FBNHoldings names Oluseye Kosoko Company Secretary

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Oluseye Kosoko as Company Secretary subject to regulatory approval.

Tijjani Borodo, the out-going Company Secretary, will still be around for the next few months to navigate a seamless transition for the substantive. Tijjani will be retiring after three decades of combined services to both First Bank of Nigeria Limited and subsequently FBN Holdings Plc.

Prior to Kosoko’s appointment, he had served as Head of Legal and the Company Secretary, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd; Managing Solicitor, Henley, Crankshaw Solicitors; Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary, Econet Wireless Nigeria Limited (now Airtel Networks); Citibank Nigeria, where he rose to the position of General Counsel/Company Secretary/and pioneer Country Compliance Head, with oversight for Corporate Affairs.

He worked as tax consultant at Price Waterhouse and was also one of the pioneer lecturers at the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University. He is a 1984 law graduate of the University of Ife and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985. He obtained his LL.M in 1987 from the University of Lagos.

According to the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, UK Eke, Seye brings to bear on the Executive Management and Board of FBNHoldings UK over 25 years’ extensive experience in legal framework, company secretarial duties and governance advisory.

