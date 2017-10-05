FG to Diezani: Face your corruption charges in UK

Court hears ex-minister’s application October 30

Anule Emmanuel and Akeem Nafiu

The Federal Government has advised former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to face the corruption charges preferred against her in the United Kingdom (UK).

The former petroleum minister is facing bribery and money laundering charges in London.

Government yesterday said it will be inappropriate for the former petroleum minister to drag Nigeria into her predicament despite the fact that she also had other corruption cases in the country.

Diezani had on Tuesday approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to bring her back from the United Kingdom, stating that she would like to appear in court in Nigeria to defend a criminal charge bordering on alleged laundering of N450 million, where her name was mentioned.

The main defendants in the charge are Mr. Dele Belgore (SAN) and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, who were both charged before Justice Rilwan Aikawa for allegedly collecting and laundering N450 million from Diezani in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the plea from Diezani would interfere with and jeopardise the British Government’s on-going investigation in the UK.

“Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing charges of money laundering and acquisition of properties in United Kingdom, so, it is important to face the charges there than for her to come as a mere witness in a case in Nigeria,” he noted.

Malami said “there is no need for that” since, according to him, the UK government has already begun investigating her.

He added that government will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK government is doing.

“The truth of the matter is that steps have been taken by the United Kingdom authorities on issues bothering on corrupt practices involving Nigerians.

“If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that,” Malami said.

The attorney-general explained that the Nigerian government was working, contrary to insinuations suggesting otherwise, “especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country.

“Considering the fact that there is an existing understanding between Nigeria and other countries, especially the United Kingdom, on the recovery of stolen funds, so you cannot say government is not doing anything,” he said.

He also dismissed fears that the former minister may not get fair hearing in Nigeria when she eventually returns to the country.

Malami said: “The issue is not about fair hearing now; we are talking about investigation first and it is not within Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s power to ask the Federal Government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Justice Mohammed Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will, on October 30, hear Diezani’s application, seeking to be joined as a defendant in a money laundering suit.

The former minister is seeking to be joined as a defendant in the N500 million fraud charge slammed on Belgore and Sulaiman by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency claimed the N500 million was part of the sum of $115 million which the former minister allegedly doled out to compromise the 2015 general elections.

Efforts by Diezani’s lawyer, Obinna Onya, to move the application which he claimed was brought pursuant to Section 36(1), (5), (6) (a)-(e) of the Constitution and Sections 216 (1) (2) (3) (4); and 217 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 was, on Tuesday, turned down by Justice Aikawa on the ground that he is yet to serve all parties in the matter.

At yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he has been served with a copy of the application.

After entertaining arguments from parties, Justice Aikawa adjourned to October 30 for ruling and continuation of trial.

