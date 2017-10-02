FG raises local content intervention ceiling to N400bn

●NCDMB asks BOI to meet target in 3 years

The Federal Government has raised the ceiling for local content intervention fund to N400 billion, corresponding to $1 billion, in a renewed fight against the capital flight rocking the industry, New Telegraph has learnt.

Government, which, according to the Nigerian Content development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)’s document obtained by this newspaper, took this unprecedented decision, also pegged loans accruable to each indigenous oil firm at $1 million.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, an engineer, confirmed these developments to our correspondent on the sideline of a Research and Development (R&D) fair in Lagos.

Noting that the board had lodged $300 million into the intervention funds account, Wabote added that his board had tasked the funds banker, the Bank of Industry (BOI), to meet the $1 billion (N400 million) target in the next three years.

Already, N56 million has, according to the NCDMB boss, been invested in Research and Development, a new area of focus for the board.

“A research and development council will be constituted for the oil and gas industry and it will integrate research initiatives of stakeholders and steer them towards achieving tangible and beneficial outcomes,” Wabote said.

Members of the council, he continued, would include representatives of operating and service companies, relevant agencies of government, the academia, Nigerian University Commission and top research centres in the country.

“Research and development (R&D) efforts by stakeholders needs to offer real value and relevance to the oil and gas industry so that companies would support and fund them,” he said, adding that the Board would “change the framework of executing and funding research in the industry, and R&D would henceforth form part of deliverables on projects.”

Besides, Wabote said: “R&D will be treated like capacity building initiatives and we will close gaps. The Board will fund good research projects; companies could also be asked to take up research ideas and fund. We want quick wins and such research must solve problems and get to deployment stage.”

He gave assurance that the oil industry’s research interventions would be very focused and devoid of distractions. “We will deal with this the same way the oil and gas industry deals with its business,” he stressed.

Wabote said the Board will establish research clusters covering engineering studies, geological and physical studies, local material substitution and technology adaptation in four universities in Nigeria.

He added, “We will utilise Fairs like this to identify top-5 research presentations for development finance consideration by the operators and other government agencies. Already, we have selected five foremost researchers in the oil and gas sector that shall be awarded a pilot grant of N56million. This will assist in developing their inventions further to commercially acceptable standard products.”

The executive secretary identified R&D as one of the key elements needed for an enduring Local Content development, listing other elements to include the existence of regulatory framework and capacity building. Other elements are structured capacity building, periodic gap analysis and provision of funding and incentives.

He regretted that Nigeria currently faces many pressing R&D challenges, including inadequate facilities and infrastructure, weak framework for protection of intellectual property; lack of funding and low technological development and inadequate educational infrastructure and curriculum to support and foster innovation in our higher institutions.

Other challenges include inability to retain most of the best brains in-country and inability to employ or re-integrate those sponsored by the government on scholarships to apply knowledge acquired.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had earlier said that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry had operated for about 60 years but adequate attention was previously not paid to developing local research capabilities.

Represented by his Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Gbite Adeniji, the minister commended the Board for taking steps to implement aspects of the Nigerian Content Act that have do with R&D.

“This is important because of the huge importance of R&D in any growing economy; the amount of capital flight from the R&D activities and enormous benefits of domesticating industry research and the impact on other critical sectors of the economy,” he said.

Chairman Senate Committee on Upstream, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who represented the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, stated that developments in the global oil and gas industry in the past three years made it imperative for stakeholders to indigenize research and development capabilities.

Like this: Like Loading...