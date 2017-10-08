FG to release N100bn for capex this week

Nigeria plans to release N100 billion for capital projects, taking its total spending in the 2017 budget for infrastructure to N440.9 billion ($1.44 billion) by next week, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

Kemi Adeosun said the government had spent N1.5 trillion on recurrent expenditure so far.

“We concluded our Sukuk last week, the money will be pushed out this week. As money comes in, we push it out,” Adeosun said. Last week Nigeria sold a debut 100 billion naira in sukuk in the local market to finance road projects.

