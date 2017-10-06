FG releases N100bn Sukuk bond for 25 key roads

The Federal Government has released N100 billion, being the proceeds of the first Sukuk bond to finance 25 key economic road projects across the country. Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday handed over the cheque to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola in Abuja. The handing over of proceeds came weeks after government issued the debut Sovereign Sukuk in September.

The bond offer undertaken by the Debt Management Office ( DMO) with seven years tenor was oversubscribed. Speaking during the cheque presentation, Adeosun announced that, the offer was oversubscribed to the tune of N105.87 billion.

She said oversubscription of the offer indicated the confidence investors reposed in the Nigerian economy under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that Sukuk proceeds would unlock the potentials of Nigeria.

“This is the first Sukuk bond issuance for Nigeria. It is about financial inclusion and deepening of our financial markets. The proceeds will be used to further support government capital spending for 2017, the construction and rehabilitation of 25 key economic roads across six geo-political zones of the country.”

“The roads will ease commuting, spur economic activities across the country and further close our infrastructural gap,” the Minister stated. Each of the geo-political zones of the country is expected to receive the sum of N16.67 billion for road projects in their respective zones.

The North Central and South South Zones accounted for five each of the 25 key economic road projects, while the North East, North West and South East have four road projects each. Three projects are to receive funding from the Sovereign Sukuk proceeds in the South West Zone.

In his remarks earlier, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, commended the Finance Minister, the Director- General of Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha and the financial advisers for the bond issuance and for their painstaking efforts in realising the milestone. He assured the ministry’s contractors that the Federal Government was committed to the funding of its infrastructural projects across the country.

The Representative of the Contractors, Mousa Nahkia, expressed the contractors’ gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Ministers Adeosun and Fashola for “working day and night to make this a reality”.

Like this: Like Loading...