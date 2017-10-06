FG upbeat on Russia World Cup ticket

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, says the Federal Government of Nigeria is upbeat about the Super Eagles’s chances of clinching a 2018 World Cup ticket on Saturday. Nigeria hosts Zambia’s Chipolopolo at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, in a crucial World Cup qualifier which will determine who picks the Group’s slot to Russia.

Dalung is optimistic that the Super Eagles, knowing that a victory against the Chipolopolo will guarantee them an automatic qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will go for the maximum three points.

Reacting ahead of the important match, Dalung urged the Super Eagles to put up a worthy display against the second placed Zambia. “This match is a very important one for both teams as the result will play a key role in determining who will be at the World Cup in Russia.

We started the World Cup qualification campaign in Zambia and we beat them 2-1 in the presence of their President and their home crowd. We have maintained the lead after a 4-0 routing of Cameroon here in Nigeria last month.

“Despite topping the group, we will not leave anything to chance against the Zambians who will be desperate to record an upset against us.” Dalung who will be in Uyo to support the team tasked the Super Eagles to once and for all put the qualification campaign to bed with one game to go against Algeria. “The sole ticket in our group is for us to win with one game to go against Algeria. A victory in Uyo against Zambia is not negotiable.”

