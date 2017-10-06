FIFA bans E’Guinea from 2019 Women’s World Cup

Equatorial Guinea have been expelled from the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France for fielding 10 ineligible players and using forged documents. The players all took part in qualifying for the 2016 Olympic women’s tournament in Brazil.

The latest sanctions come on top of their ban from competing at the 2020 Olympics, which was issued last year. FIFA has also imposed a fine of $102,000 (£77,700) on the country’s football association.

An investigation by the world governing body found the 10 players were “not eligible to play for the representative team of Equatorial Guinea”. Two more players – Muriel Linda Mendoua Abessolo and Francisca Angue Ondo Asangono – were given 10-match bans after being found to have used forged and falsified documents.

