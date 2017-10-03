FIFA fines Nigeria for crowd disorder against Cameroon

World football governing body FIFA have fined Nigeria $31,000 for crowd disorder during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo.

Nigeria won the tie 4-0 on September 1.

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has already claimed that Algeria are waiting to pay back Nigeria for the hostility they encountered when they visited Uyo last November.

Algeria welcome the Super Eagles to Constantine on November 6 in a final match of the qualifying tournament for Russia 2018.

Nyirenda has also said they are ready to take in “any tricks” Nigeria will throw at them in Uyo, adding he has played for both the national team and various clubs in West Africa to know what to be expect in Nigeria.

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points from four matches and they will advance to next year’s Mundial if they beat Zambia in Uyo on Saturday.

