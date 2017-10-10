Fight on oily turf

The feud between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, polarised the corporation along ethnic lines. ADEOLA YUSUF reports how oil reforms also suffered from the cold war between the two oil czars.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, carefully chose the month of August to release his letter against Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. August 2017 made it exactly one year that Baru took over from him as GMD of NNPC and for the twelve months that Baru has been paddling the canoe of the Corporation, he and Kachikwu have engaged in a cold war, which reached its breaking point in August.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the two feuding “oil men” to resolve their differences away from the “public eyes,” the on-going reforms in the oil industry have become the “victim” whose literary head is being used to break the proverbial coconut. This newspaper gathered that the north/south supremacy battle at NNPC has degenerated as a result of the supremacy battle between the minister and the GMD.

“The gulf between our colleagues (staff of NNPC) from the North and our colleagues from the South kept widening immediately the news of Dr. Kachikwu’s letter in which he alleged in-surbordination and violation of due process by the GMD became a public knowledge at the (NNPC) towers,” a senior staff of NNPC told New Telegraph after his anonymity was guaranteed.

The letter Kachikwu’s letter, dated August 30, 2017, sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, also dug out a fresh oil contract racket worth $25 billion, which has rocked the corporation. The minister of state, who apparently could not bear what he called Baru’s “insurbodination and lack of adherence to due process,” accused the GMD of running a one man show at the Corporation.

He stated that it had been one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD and have decided to bring these to your attention Buhari is the direct overseer of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources with his deliberate action of not appointing a substantive minister for the ministry.

The cold war between the two president’s men heightened the fear of ethnic profiling at the Corporation. Giving credence to this, Kachikwu declared that he had been labeled before the president as being anti-North and pro-Niger Delta militants. Aides to both Kachikwu and Baru have created and nurtured rival factions in the oil industry, while the two feuding oil men have also cultivated habits of dishing out conflicting figures on production cost at public functions, a move that is threatening to further derail the reforms in NNPC, this newspaper gathered.

“In order to convince your excellency to sideline me, I am sure I have been labelled as being anti-north, corrupt and in collusion with militants,” Kachikwu said, adding that he had been subjected to “one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD.” Genesis Problem started when Kachikwu, a lawyer, who was considered “an outsider” from ExxonMobil, upon his appointment as the GMD, NNPC, “humiliated” Baru, who was the most senior Group Executive Director (GED) in charge of Exploration and Production at NNPC when Kachikwu took over two years ago.

“Instead of Baru, Mr. President however chose to appoint Kachikwu, a lawyer and private sector person from ExxonMobil and Kachikwu was later given a dual role of not only the minster of state (MOS) and Chairman of the NNPC board, but also made NNPC GMD, given him unfettered powers.

“Now, the first thing Kachikwu did was to post Baru, the most senior GED, away from NNPC to the ministry as Technical Adviser Gas, a more or less redundant position. For the whole year Baru was there, he had no office. The joke was that Kachikwu’s people would see him loitering around the ministry and say “Oga wetin be dat your name again? Minister say make we find you office,” a public commentator, Ogunyomi Sangogbamila added.

Stating that Baru had, in his capacity as the most senior staff then at NNPC, earlier recommended the on-going reforms to the president, he said: “On the reforms Baru initiated in NNPC, Kachikwu added two principal things: he renamed the Group Executive Directors (GEDs) as Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and changed the reporting structure of the Group General Manger (GGM) NAPIMS and GGM Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) who historically reported to the GED Exploration & Production who then report to the GMD to report directly to Kachikwu as GMD.

Baru refrom verted the NAPIMS and NPDC structure to status quo because it delayed their work having to report to GMD (whose desk was already full) and he re-Christened the GEDs as GED/COO when he came back as GMD. “While Baru was in the wilderness, Kachikwu loomed large. He appointed new GEDs now COOs and bestrode the industry.

But rumors started flying about “business.”His brother who was a known wheeler-dealer in Abuja became the go-to guy and began to call shots. Nothing is hidden under the sun and when information began to filter to the Villa, even though perhaps not with enough proof the FG now felt it was unwise to create another “superman” like Dieziani, who controlled everything in the industry, they chose to revert to status quo and divide both positions.

“The minister is the bigger post theoretically and Kachikwu got that. The GMD reports to the minister, but in reality, that is where the “pot of soup” is. Any minister needs to be in a good relationship with his GMD, otherwise, he will be “empty” if you know what I mean. Well, as fate will have it, it was the same Baru who was treated with disdain by Kachikwu that now got the GMD position by virtue of his seniority.

“The truth, Baru and Kachikwu are barely on speaking terms. If Kachikwu needs anything from NNPC he goes through Rabiu, GED E&P, who was Kachikwu’s appointee but that is a function of the personal relationship between both parties and the history of how he was treated. Rabiu himself needed to be careful so as not to offend the GMD his immediate boss while seeking to please the minister. The real struggle is about resource, it always is.

“Both have being firing memos to the presidency reporting each other refrom day one. This I understand has culminated in the decision that they would both go. Baru also is battling personal problems including severe health challenges.” Disregard for board Stating that no contract has been run through the NNPC board, in over one year of Baru’s tenure, the minister of state who handed over to Baru as GMD alleged in copies of the letter with number HMS/MPR/001/VOL.1/100, that Baru’s conduct is wrongfully painting Buhari “as a president who does not allow due process to thrive in NNPC.

” In addition to this the minister alleged: “The following major contracts were never reviewed by or discussed with me or the NNPC board. “The Crude Term Contracts valued at over $10 billion; The DSDP contracts with over $5 billion; The Akk Pipeline Contract valued at $3 billion; Various financing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs valued at $3 billion and various other NPDS production service contracts valued at between $3-4 billion.

” Arguing that the GMD has run the corporation like a one man show, Kachikwu said: “I learn of transactions only through publications in the media. There are many more your excellency. In most of these activities, the explanation of the GMD is that you are the minister of Petroleum and your approvals were obtained. Kachikwu continued:

“There are many more Your Excellency, in most of these activities the explanation of the GMD is that you are the Minister of Petroleum and your approvals were obtained. However the correct governance should be that the Minister of State and the Board review the transaction and give their concurrence prior to presentation to you.

As in many cases of things that happen in NNPC these days, I learn of transactions only through publications in the media. The question is why is it that other Parastatals which I supervise as Minister of State or Chair of their Boards are able to go through these contractual and mandatory governance processes and yet NNPC I exempt from these?

“I know that this bravado management style runs contrary to the cleansing operations you engaged me to carry out at the inception of your administration. This is also not in consonance with your own renowned standards of integrity.” Oil work, reforms suffer On working relationship with Baru, Kachikwu said:

“Even though the appointments of the other parastatals’ heads in my ministry were made without my input, I have maintained a cordial and respectful relationship with all. The other parastatals under my supervision have continued to excel in their respective areas and adhere to mandatory governance processes. However, my working relationship with the GMD has been thought with humiliation, sidelining and campaigns of character defamation against me.

This is particularly frustrating given many contributions I have made to the growth and stability of the Nigerian oil and gas industry through the many policies I have introduced since August 2015. “If NNPC is considered and known to be one of parastatals under the ministry, why does the GMD refuse to report into my office or to the Board on serious issues such as above especially given that I have been by your grace, the minister over-sighting these parastatals for two years?

“Your Excellency, even at the time when we were unfortunate to have you away to England for medical checkup, the situation remained the same.” The matter of collaborative meeting is another issue all together. When I call for meetings, the GMD chooses which meetings he wishes to attend and those he chooses to send subordinates.

He send such subordinates without the courtesy of a call to me.” Last line President Muhammadu Buhari should safe his on-going reforms at the oil industry from total collapse by resolving the impasse between the two men he appointed to help him steer the affairs. His intervention is crucial at this point more than before.

