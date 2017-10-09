Firm sues Ex- Speaker, Dimeji Bankole over unpaid N6m legal fees

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, has been dragged to an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta over alleged failure to pay for legal services during his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A law firm, MJS Partners, sued the former Speaker over unpaid N6million legal fees in a suit marked AB/153/2013.

New Telegraph gathered that the amount was reduced from N70million based on an agreement reached previously between the firm and Bankole.

The EFCC had, in 2011, tried the former Speaker at the Federal High Court, Abuja for contract fraud and abuse of office but the case was struck out after over two years of prosecution.

However, MJS Partners alleged that Bankole failed to pay for their professional fees amounting to N70million but which was subsequently reduced to N6million.

The claimant, through its counsel and Managing Partner at the law firm, Dr Yemi Oke, argued before Justice M.A. Dipeolu that the suit was filed sometimes in 2013.

The counsel also argued that the claimant later amended its Writ of Summons and reduced the charges to N6million after reaching agreement with the defendant.

He said since 2013 when the case was filed and its subsequent ruling by the court, Bankole had not been able to obey the court order.

He stated that, rather, the former Speaker approached the Appeal Court in Ibadan and with the appellate court ruling that the matter be heard on its merit.

Oke explained that his firm was contacted when Bankole was arrested by the EFCC and a deal was struck, adding that the legal team went into action and secured the Ex-Speaker’s bail from the custody of the anti-graft agency.

He, however, said that after his release, the team laid the foundation for his defence at the law court and throughout the firework, the law firm was able to get only N3million as transport and hotel accommodation fees.

But the defence counsel, Abiodun Aboaba, asked for a short adjournment in order for him to properly study the case and file necessary responses to issues raised by the claimant.

He argued that the applications submitted by the claimant was just received at the court premises and he needed seven days to respond accordingly.

Ruling, Justice Dipeolu warned that the court will not entertain any delay from the counsel.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the case to October 17, 2017 , for the defendant to file his responses.

