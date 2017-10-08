First Bank chairman harps on women empowerment

Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika has said that 50 per cent of the business potentials of Nigerians are locked up because women were not empowered.

Awosika, who said this while addressing the opening session of the International Law Students Association Conference, held at Oduduwa Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife in Osun State, described women as pillars of any society that should always be encouraged to excel in all circles.

The bank chairman, who argued that, statistics of gender distribution of Nigeria’s population says women account for 48 per cent of the working population in the country, therefore agitated for massive empowerment of women for better improvement in the society.

“Not providing empowerment for such a high number of people that would have contributed positively to the country’s economy would definitely have negative impact on the general wellbeing of the populace.

“Nigeria may continue to experience slow economic growth because women empowerment has not been given the needed attention.”

