FirstBank celebrates customer service week

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has joined the rest of the world in felicitating with its customers on this year’s Customer Service week. In a statement, the lender said that the theme of the 2017 celebrations, “Building Trust” is one that resonates with its brand essence to remain the trusted partner, always striving to provide the best financial solutions and deliver to its stakeholders at all times. According to the statement: “The Bank through the years has demonstrated an understanding of its customers’ modern lives, wants, and needs and has continued to create bespoke and accessible offerings to support lifestyles and ensure convenience for its teeming customers.

