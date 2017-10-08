FirstBank celebrates customers on Customer Service Week

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most valuable bank brand has joined the rest of the world in felicitating with its customers on this year’s Customer Service week, acknowledging their immense contributions to the Bank’s success. The theme of the 2017 celebrations “Building Trust” is one that resonates with the Bank’s brand essence to remain the trusted partner, always striving to provide the best financial solutions and deliver to its stakeholders at all times.

The Bank through the years has demonstrated an understanding of its customers’ modern lives, wants, and needs and has continued to create bespoke and accessible offerings to support lifestyles and ensure convenience for its teeming customers. FirstBank has rolled out alternative channels of services to decongest the branches whilst improving speedy and efficient services. Some of these services include the *894# Quick Banking mobile solution and the Firstmobile banking application constantly updated with new and exciting features. *894# allows customers perform a wide array of financial and value added services instantly, using their mobile phones in the comfort of their homes, places of work and on-the-go. With Firstmobile, customers can always be assured of real-time mobile banking services and an exciting digital banking experience. The Bank was also the first to introduce ‘cash deposit’ ATMs in Nigeria as well as the first to begin the issuance of ATM cards in less than 15 minutes to further enhance convenience and speed in banking transactions for customers.

As part of the Customer service celebrations, FirstBank recently launched a new ultra-modern Head Office for its subsidiary, FBNBank Ghana to enhance service delivery in the Ghanaian market. The MD, FBNBank Ghana, Gbenga Odeyemi reiterated this at the commissioning of the building, stating that FBNBank is resolute in its passion to promote utmost growth and development for the people of Ghana.

Speaking on the Customer Service week, Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s spokesperson stated that Customers are the reason for the Bank’s varied bundles of products to give them the advantage and take their business to the next level. “We know we are a favourite with our teeming customers who trust us with their funds and therefore it is not surprising that we serve over 12 million customers. Because of their support, we have been named the ‘Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria’ six times in a row by the globally renowned ‘The Banker Magazine’ of the Financial Times Group and the Bank has also become the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million payment cards to customers.

We are thankful and remain committed to our customers as encapsulated in our tag line ‘You First’. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate gold standard of value and excellence to all stakeholders and we would continue to strive for a better way of delivering first-class service and experience at all times.”

