FirstBank’s payment card issuance hits 10m

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million cards to customers. It thus becomes the second lender on the continent to achieve this feat, according to a statement issued by the bank.

It noted that the accomplishment is reminiscent of a similar milestone achieved two years ago when the Bank in December, 2015 and May 2016, was named the first financial institution in the country to achieve sustained alternative channels transaction volumes of 100 million transactions in December 2015 and May 2016.

The lender pointed out that it has sustained its edge in payment card issuance with its Instant issuance/Instant activation technology, which was pioneered about 7 years ago, noting that this has also informed the Bank’s consistency in maintaining the highest active Card ratio in the industry. According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan: “Delivering this feat is a testament to the Bank’s brand promise to put our customers first and continuously improve our business to serve them better.

“We can attest that our customers have become more technology savvy and we will continue to encourage this attitude with our commitment to world class service delivery as we work to ensure optimal performance and availability of all our alternative channels, to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. The bank currently processes over 78per cent of its customer transactions through self-service channels.”

Like this: Like Loading...