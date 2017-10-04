Flood Alert: Kaduna govt advises temporary relocation

The Kaduna State Government has informed residents of the possibility of floods in some parts of the State.

Consequently, the government is urging those residing in flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily to higher grounds to avoid lost of lives and properties.

The State government, in a statement on Wednesday , said the call became necessary following reports from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which projects flood events in some parts of the country including Kaduna State.

The statement signed by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Amina Dyeris Sijuwade said “The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources wishes to inform the General public that, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its flood outlook for 2017 has projected flood events in some parts of Kaduna state.

“In response to that, Kaduna state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in collaboration with Kaduna state Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) as part of its routine flood patrol was alarmed at the rapid overflow of river Kaduna at Unguwar Rimi, Kigo road, Barnawa, Tudun Wada and Kudenda.

“As a proactive measure to avert any threat to lives and property of residents living in these flood-prone areas, the Ministry is, therefore, calling on the communities and residents in those locations to temporarily relocate to the safer areas in other to avoid loss of lives and properties.”

Part of the statement also said, “Residents are advised to collaborate with government and ensure compliance with this directive.

Like this: Like Loading...