Flood alert: Kaduna seeks temporary relocation of citizens

Kaduna State government yesterday said it had informed residents of the state on the possibility of flood in some parts of the state.

Consequently, the government was urging those residing in flood prone areas to relocate temporarily to higher grounds to avoid loss of lives and property.

The government in a statement said the call became necessary following reports by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) which projects flood events in some parts of the country, including Kaduna.

The statement signed by Commissioner for Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Amina Dyeris Sijuwade said: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources wishes to inform the general public that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its flood outlook for 2017 has projected flood events in some parts of Kaduna State.

“In response to that, Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in collaboration with Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) as part of its routine flood patrol was alarmed at the rapid overflow of River Kaduna at Unguwar Rimi, Kigo Road, Barnawa, Tudun Wada and Kudenda.

“As a proactive measure to avert any threat to lives and property of residents living in these flood-prone areas, the ministry is therefore calling on the communities and residents in those locations to temporarily relocate to safer areas in order to avoid loss of lives and property.”

Part of the statement also said that residents were advised to collaborate with government and ensure compliance with the directive.

