Florence Ita Giwa: Graceful politician

Senator Florence Ita Giwa is an accomplished stateswoman whose larger than life gait has made her stand out as one of the most influential woman in Nigeria.

Florence, born on February 1946, was brought up in Bakassi Local Government Area, Cross River State. She graduated from Kilburn Polytechnic in London as a nurse before becoming a representative for some medical companies.

She became actively involved in politics during the early 90s in order to address issues that concerned the Bakassi people as her contribution to the society.

She has remained in the political scene ever since. She was married to the late founding editor of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, whom she fell in love with because of his intellectual prowess and writing skills.

Mama Bakassi, as she is popularly called is a quintessential dresser.

She is famous for her ageless beauty which she is proud of and tells everyone who cares to listen.

She selects her own clothes and styles her wardrobe to the envy of other women. Florence is a model to every African woman who cares about her physical appearance. Her sophisticated persona has made her stand out as a stylish senator over the years.

