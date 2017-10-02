FMDQ reports N12.89trn August turnover

Transactions’ turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month of August amounted to N12.89 trillion; 11.78 per cent (N1.35 trillion) increase from the value recorded in July and a 28.48 per cent (N2.82 trillion) increase Year-on-Year (YoY).

In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the Treasury Bills (T.bills) segment continued to dominate market share, accounting for 41.01 per cent (43.66 per cent in July), while FGN2 bonds recorded 4.21 per cent (4.53 per cent in July) of total turnover in August.

Activities in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market accounted for 31.12 per cent (22.01 per cent in July), while Money Market (Repurchase Agreements [Repos]/Buy-Backs & Unsecured Placements/Takings) accounted for 23.42 per cent (29.71 per cent in July) of total turnover for the reporting period FX Market.

Transactions in the FX market settled at $11.75billion in August, an increase of 52.46 per cent ($4.04 billion) when compared with the value recorded in July ($7.71 billion).

The CBN traded a total of $2.20 billion through various interventions conducted during the period under review, 87.51 per cent ($1.02 billion) increase from the figure recorded in July ($1.17 billion). The apex bank also maintained its marginal rate for the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) – Wholesale Forwards intervention at $/N325.00; and $/N357.00 for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Invisibles.

In the month under review, rates for the Naira fluctuated as the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window witnessed the highest gain closing at $/N359.67 (from $/N366.59) whilst also trading at a premium to the parallel market, which closed at $/N366.00 (from $/N363.00). The CBN Official Spot rate experienced a slight depreciation, losing N0.25 to close at $/N305.85 from $/N305.60 at the beginning of the month.

Total value traded in the I&E FX Window settled at $3.53 billion for August, an increase of 90.34 per cent ($1.68 billion) when compared with the value recorded in July ($1.85 billion). So far, the total value traded at the Window since inception stood at $9.28 billion.

Inter-Member trades stood at $1.42billion in the month of August, a 45.30 per cent increase when compared with trades recorded in July, and a 165.63 per cent increase YoY. Member Client trades stood at $8.14billion in August, an increase of 46.33 per cent ($2.58 billion) from the previous month.

Member-CBN trades stood at $2.20 billion in August ($1.17 billion in July), representing an increase of 87.51% ($1.02 billion) Month-on-Month (MoM) and an increase of 10.31 per cent ($0.21 billion) YoY.

The 14th Naira-settled OTC FX Futures contract, NGUS AUG 16, 2017, worth $488.33 million, matured and settled in August, whilst a new 12-month contract – NGUS AUG 29, 2018 – for $1.00 billion, was introduced by the CBN at $/N364.00 Fixed Income Market (T.bills and FGN Bonds).

