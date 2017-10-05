FNHE: A legacy of crisis, infighting, bickering

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Enugu has, for long, been embroiled in internal crisis between the staff. KENNETH OFOMA, in Enugu, reports that the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Health in the crisis may be the way out of the lingering squabble

If mentally healthy people and trained professionals charged with the responsibility of caring for the mentally ill people start fighting one another, what becomes of the fate of the people in their care? That has been the question on the lips of residents, especially those living close to Upper Chime, New Haven, Enugu, who might have had privileged information about the endless internal squabbles between staff and management of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNH), Enugu, located in the area.

The never-ending industrial disharmony bedeviling the Hospital has reached a breaking point. The in-fighting by the minders of the hospital, if not resolved permanently, might continue to impact negatively on the growth and service delivery in the federal health institution.

Going by the alarm raised by the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), both within the hospital; it is only a matter of time for the hospital to be crippled by series of allegations of graft, in-fighting, academic and NYSC discharge certificates forgery, and highhandedness among some senior staff of the hospital.

It would be recalled that the hospital has in the past three to four years faced endless internal industrial disharmony. Sometimes, the Medical Director (MD), Dr. Jojo Onwukwe, finds himself at the centre of the crisis where he was pitched against the labour unions; and at some other times, the Medical Director finds himself on the same page with the labour leaders, who would unite against some senior staff of the hospital allegedly misleading the Medical Director. The development has created permanent state of crisis for the hospital.

Not too long ago, for instance, the Enugu Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) joined the fray when it called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate removal of Dr. Onwukwe. The labour union accused Onwukwe of human rights abuses and utter disregard of the rules of civil/public service in the hospital.

The call came on the heels of alleged attack on the Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) of the Hospital, Comrade Alozie Ejimadu, by hired thugs in the Hospital. Ejimadu was battered and rushed to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, where he has been receiving treatment till date, as he constantly suffered reversals after discharge.

The NLC in Enugu State had threatened to shut down the hospital if action was not taken within one week as the Congress’ National Secretariat had directed all the eleven chapters in the South-East and South-South zones to proceed to Enugu for a joint action of picketing of the hospital.

But after interventions by well meaning individuals and labour leaders, the matter was resolved and the NLC could not carry out the threat.

However crisis continued to riddle the hospital, the latest is among the loyalists of the Medical Director. The loyalists started writing petitions to police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), indicting themselves of financial fraud and other misdemeanors. That led to frequent storming of the hospital for arrests which culminated in some senior staff being charged to court by the police.

The labour unions in the hospital saw the internal crisis among loyalists of the MD as an opportunity to mend fences with him in order to “flush the bad eggs” out of the hospital.

It was following the latest ugly development that forced the Federal Ministry of Health to send an investigative panel to the hospital to hear from the various contending groups and individuals and make recommendations that would bring permanent peace to the institution.

The ministry did not stop at that. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire, equally paid a working visit to the hospital penultimate week where he expressed displeasure at the high rate of indiscipline, certificate scandal and disagreements at the Hospital, and vowed to sanitize the institution.

The minister said that the Ministry would not tolerate further crisis and indiscipline which he said had been affecting the hospital in the discharge of its mandate to the public. He said the Ministry has therefore sent an investigative panel to the Hospital to investigate myriads of petitions relating to certificate scandal, financial crime, job scam and breach of civil service rules, with a view to coming up with appropriate sanctions against culprits. He conveyed the decision of the ministry to the management and staff of the hospital, even as he vowed that heads must roll in order to instill discipline and order in the hospital.

The minister promised to make the position and decision of the Ministry on the controversial issues known to the management when the investigative panel must have submitted its report and after studying same.

While assuring the Medical Director of the Hospital of the Ministry’s support to maintaining discipline and ensuring the provision of adequate security, the Minister said that Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had been notified of the ugly development in the hospital and that he had promised to intervene in order to prevent the alleged incessant harassment of members of staff and patients by security personnel, and the general air of insecurity within the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), FNH branches, in their separate submissions to the Minister and the investigative panel, accused a staff (names withheld) of the School of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, located in the hospital of masterminding the crisis in the hospital.

In their submissions signed by Dr. Ubochi V.N for NMA and Comrade Ejimadu Alozie for JOHESU among others, the two unions urged the Ministry through the panel to diligently investigate the allegations of certificate scandal, job scams and harassment of staff with security agencies by a “notorious” staff and to deal with the perpetrator(s) according to the law.

“We demand an immediate stop to further threats, harassment and arrest (s) of members of staff of the Hospital by law enforcement Agencies,” they begged the Minister. They said that the said staff, who used to enjoy favours from the MD, had been in the habit of “bringing in thugs to attack labour leaders during their meetings, elections and other in-house activities.”

