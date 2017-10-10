Football: The ultimate elixir

As a football enthusiast, I was glued to my television set on Saturday, 7th September, when the Super Eagles of Nigeria locked horns with the Chipolopolo of Zambia in what set out to be a decider of who proceeds to the 2018 World Cup. It was going to be an acid test of wits, football artistry, skills, tactics, game plan and formation. The history of our previous meetings with the Chipolopolo has been that of a ding-dong, always explosive and full of tactical drudgery.

The Zambians are no push over when it comes to the round-leather game. They have sophisticated players who are also playing professional football in Europe and elsewhere. The Uyo Stadium clash was going to be one of such delicate matches where little mistakes might cost either side the victory.

Our players were full of zest and motivation especially as a victory would earn them their deserved place at the 2018 World Cup fiesta; an event that usually gives the rare opportunity for players to showcase their talents and rare skills in a game that has assumed unimaginable popularity across the world. On that Saturday also, different qualification matches were also played across the globe and given the fact that many strong footballing nations are having difficulties qualifying, the Super Eagles were not going to leave any stone unturned.

Realising that Argentina, [the home country of the World’s Best Footballer, Lionel Messi], might not be qualifying for the 2018 Russia meet, also had its own telling on our players. But given the pride that appearances in World Cup conveys, the technical team knew the importance of the Saturday clash. Uyo stadium has since become a centre of attraction for national matches.

An architectural derring-do which remains one of the signature projects of former Governor Godswill Akpabio, the Uyo stadium has taken over importance from the Abuja National Stadium. The playing turf of the Abuja stadium is wearing the looks of an overgrazed surface without grasses.

What was a beauty to behold at inception has contacted the Nigerian disease of abandonment. Maintenance of the National Stadium Abuja has been absent. Infrastructure has been broken down and the purpose for which the stadium was built has given way to other activities that put pressure on the infrastructure.

The Uyo stadium, despite its initial beauty has also began to contact the Nigerian disease. The turf is already wearing off with patches of grasses here and there, making the field fatigued. It makes it difficult for good football artistry to flow to the admiration of spectators and fans.

The sea of heads at the stadium presented its own alluring beauty, with drums looming loud from the fans that had come to give strong support and motivation. Dignitaries were not left out as they sat with fixated eyes waiting for the kick-off of a match that will last for 90 minutes.

The Chipolopolo fans were more active with their colourful attire and loud drums, creating an impression that they meant business. They paced up and down, with deafening sounds from their trumpets, charging up their players to do the needful in a game that meant so much in the qualification competition.

A draw would have meant postponing the celebration day. A defeat of the Super Eagles would have meant a tighter contest. A victory therefore was what Nigerians wanted to seal the deal for the 2018 World Cup. Football is an interesting game that comes with its pressure and mood fluctuation.

The passion it carries comes with a spirit that no one can explain. There have been occasions where fans stabbed themselves when the result of a match favours some against the others. It is a delicate game with technical attention put into every minute detail. Coach Rohr of the Super Eagles has been a man of few words.

It’s possible he has done a literature review of the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF], who is never too comfortable with outspoken coaches particularly of Nigerian origin. They prefer to owe them salaries and allowances. When former Super Eagles Coaches; Amodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi died, stories of unpaid allowances and salaries were all over the media. The NFF is notorious for owing salaries and allowances but it appears this present leadership is trying to erase such ugly narrative. The much-awaited match finally kicked off. With bated snort, we all waited to see the goal that will lead us to Russia 2018.

The Zambians were more business-like, tossing the ball here and there, and creating chances with Brazilian-tailored passes and threatening our goal area with deadly strikes. At the end of the first half, it was scoreless. Nigerians and the fans were discussing in muffled tones at what could possibly be the approach when play resumed in the second half of the match. Alex Iwobi came on to replace Moses Simon, and that gave some bite at the flanks

. Iwobi, known to be a pacey striker, connected well with a pass from Shehu Abdullahi, before he drove a low shot into the net of the Chipolopolo of Zambia. Heaven was let loose. The celebration was deafening.

The streets that earlier bore air of silence suddenly got electrified with the shout of gooooooooooaaaaaallllll! At last, we have scored. The 11 men on the pitch for Nigeria represented the can-do spirit of Nigerians if we remain united towards a common goal. On the pitch of play, nobody talked about Arewa, Biafra, Afenifere, Niger Delta, Tivs,Edo, and many other tribes that form the nucleus of our nationality. Nobody mentioned APC, PDP, APDA, APGA, UPP, and the many political parties that are struggling for space in their quest to govern us. The shout of ‘we’ have scored rented the air in such a way that one would think Nigeria was one-voice country.

We all participated in the play, but the real executors were the 11 players on the pitch that translated our wishes to result. It was Nigeria versus Zambia, and the “we” represented the collective sufferance of a nation that was united for football; but always divided for selfish interest.

The players during the field of play and the fans that cheered them on were Nigerians from different ethnic stock who forgot their political and tribal differences to motivate and spur on their players to deliver the national goal. The players saw themselves as citizens of one great country, with one goal to score in order to qualify for Russia 2018; and not as individuals with different goals and targets. No one said a Midwesterner passed the ball to an Arewa before another Midwesterner scored the ball.

It was victory by Nigerians for Nigeria. At the end of the day, we all shared in the victory that will see us hoist our national flag in Russia when the World Cup competition commences in 2018. This is just to make the remarkable point that we can achieve greatness if we dwell less on our differences to forge a common force against our opponents.

Nigeria will be such a great country if we are able to pull all our centrifugal and centripetal forces together to strike a balance against all enemies of progress. Our common opponents in this instance are; poverty, under-development, corruption, tribalism, ethnicity, unemployment, clannishness, and unpatriotic conduct.

If we are resolved to select a team of strong characters and determination to score a goal of eliminating all these opponents, Nigeria will be better for it. There won’t be need for operation python dance, crocodile smile, monkey jump, and mammy-water sing. Let us score that lone goal; build one Nigeria.

