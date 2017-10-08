What to forfeit to have your miracle (1)

If a woman takes in immediately or next year, she calls it miracle. If she takes in three, six or ten years’ time after prayers, people still call it MIRACLE. I have come to appreciate Hebrew 6:12

“That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience

inherit the promise”

These messages are for specific persons. If yours, claim.

• Don’t write your will. You still have close more than 15 years. Don’t surrender. Nobody will kill you. Just sow a seed/ransom (Job 33:14 – 26) to a man of God of your choice and be rest assured that God would see the ransom and give you long and good life. The seed that can buy fowl, goat, ram, or cow if you can afford any of them. Give cash and receive prayers. It will be okay.

• Is your business stranded, or disappointing? Sow a seed to a man of God of your choice and redeem it. God will sweep away disappointment from you.

• Do you want a barrister as one of your children? Born or yet to be born? Go to the church altar and lie there for about one hour and tell God. He will answer you. Congrats.

• Are you confused? Not red light, not green light, but yellow light. Go ahead after yellow is green. It will work – says the Lord.

For many persons (men or women) they know what to forfeit in the world to have a miracle. They fear to forgo or forfeit such thing. As long as they refuse to forgo or forfeit that particular thing, they remain without a miracle. Many persons just happen to become aware of it. But keep it to themselves. Some persons pretend not to know it. It is the truce of the devil – in the form of agreement made consciously or unconsciously, knowingly or unknowingly, spiritually or otherwise.

If you decide today to forgo such a thing, you will certainly be blessed by the Lord. This very issue or aspect is very confidential and secret. For some person, it is money. If they decide to forgo certain money, they will have their miracle. For some persons, business will fall in order to marry or have children. For some persons, they must forgo their ‘beauty’ or ‘cleanliness’ or something that give them pride.

For some persons, they must loose their job or that of their spouse, in order to get children. Some persons might lose their comfort to have what they want from God. Some persons must stop having fun in the dream and forfeit spiritual wealth or riches to have children or marry, or miracle.

Paraphrasing Matthew 16:26 forces us to answer the question. What shall it profit you if you gain that particular thing, and forfeit your miracle? What can you give in exchange for your miracle and forfeit that particular thing. They Holy Spirit takes your mind to what is alternative to your miracle.

Your miracle and that thing are like two sides of a coin. You cannot have both.

