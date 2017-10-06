Four killed as police, hoodlums clash

A father of two has been crushed to death by driver of a commercial bus belonging to a policeman attached to Ejigbo Police Station. Witnesses said the incident occurred about 9p.m. on Tuesday at Coker Street when the deceased, identified simply as Sodiq, was with his friend, Adebayo, on a motorcycle.

Three others were shot dead during a clash between youths and the police. It was learnt that Sodiq was going to the house of someone who promised to employ him when he was crushed. Sodiq was said to have bled to death at the hospital, where he and Adeboyo were rushed to.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that after the crash, the bus driver immediately rushed them to a private hospital in the community where Sodiq was pronounced dead by the doctor.

Thereafter, the hospital rejected Adebayo. But Adebayo gave his phone to the bus driver to call his family members to come to the hospital. “When Adebayo’s family members arrived the hospital, the bus driver told them he only saw them at the scene of the accident and assisted them to the hospital. “But when they got to Adebayo’s house, he called one of his elder brothers aside and told him that it was the driver who hit them.

When they confronted the driver, he confessed that he actually hit them but was afraid of mob attack,” the source said. Another resident, who identified himself as Chibuzor, said when they searched the bus, they discovered police uniform and handcuff, it was then the driver told them the bus belonged to a policeman. He said: “After the bus driver had accepted he crushed Sodiq to death and injured Adebayo, in order not escape, we invited some Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) to watch over him.

The following day, I don’t know how the policeman who owns the bus heard about the incident and traced the bus to Moshalashi Street with two of his friends. “Unfortunately, when they came, out of annoyance, the youth in the community pelted them with stones and sachet water.

On Wednesday it was a free for all when the policemen, who had gone to reinforce, came back to evacuate Sodiq’s body to mortuary.” Another witness, Mr. Joseph Udom, said the youth continued with their attack on the policemen.

He said: “The youth were throwing stones, sachet water and other weapons at the police. The police responded with shots. Baba Esther and two other people were hit by bullets. They died on the spot. Several other people sustained various degrees of injury.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the only person that died was a motorcyclist who had a head on collusion with a vehicle. He said: “Immediately when the incident occurred, the commercial bus driver who was coming and met them on the road, decided to assist the victims, but they were held hostage by some hoodlums who said they were going to buried one of the victims who died on the spot in their own way.

“A traffic warden who was controlling vehicle was attacked by some of the hoodlums, when the Ejigbo divisional police officer called for reinforcement and in the process of dispersing them they pelted the police with dangerous weapons, but presently the situation is under control.”

