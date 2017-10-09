Four ritual killers held with fresh human parts

Robbers withdraw N400,000 from victim’s account

Police in Ogun State have busted two gangs which specialised in killing human beings and using their parts for ritual purposes. Four suspects were arrested with human parts while two others were suspected robbers who withdrew N400,000 from their victim’s account. The police also recovered live cartridges, fresh and dried human parts, reptiles, snails, local soap and other fetish items from the suspected ritual killers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, said members the gangs were rounded up through technical intelligence by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). Iliyasu identified the suspected ritual killers as Adebayo Mudashiru, Rasheed Abass, Kolawole Sodipo and Lateef Aremu, adding that they were apprehended last Thursday in Abeokuta and Owode Egba areas of the state. According to him, a team of FSARS operatives on township patrol on October 5 sighted both Mudashiru and Abass on a motorcycle with a suspicious bag.

He said: “They were forcibly stopped and searched. Discovered in their bag were fresh and dried human parts. “On interrogation, it was discovered that the duo were serial killers with their base at No. 6, Base Compound, Totoro, Abeokuta. Exhibits discovered in the bag include fresh and dried human parts, human skull, some reptiles (lizards) for making assorted charms.”

The commissioner disclosed that both Sodipo and Aremu were tracked down same day in Owode Egba area with human skulls and bones as well as six live cartridges recovered from them. Iliyasu also confirmed the arrest of the duo of Michael Uku and Tope Adegoke who allegedly invaded the residence of Aina Olufemi at Mowe area of the state and robbed him. He said: “On the 19th of August, 2017, a group of armed robbers invaded the residence of one Aina Olufemi at Mowe area of Ogun State with their face masked. They successfully robbed their victim, inflicted ‘cutlass’ injuries on him, tied him down and went away with his ATM card after forcing him to give them his PIN number.

“They took the ATM card to the bank that very night and withdrew the sum of N400,000. Based on this report, the FSARS operatives were given a mandate to track them down and they went into action and through diligent tracking, two members of the syndicate were arrested on the 5th of October, 2017.”

The police boss restated the commitment of his command towards ridding the state of crime and criminality. But speaking with our correspondent, 36-year-old Mubashiru, who claimed to be a Muslim cleric, said he and Abass purchased the human parts and other items. The suspect, who stated that he had been doing spiritual work for five years, revealed that he bought all the items for N12,000. He said: “We were coming from Itoku when police arrested us. We purchased the items from someone who stays at Ijemo side. Nobody commissioned me.

I actually wanted to use them to brighten my fortune. “When I’m done with the ritual process, people will come from various places to consult with me for spiritual purposes and I will consequently make money.” Also speaking, Abass, 30, denied that policemen recovered human eye and heart from him. He claimed that the eye and heart were those of a sheep which he bought at Kuto Market, Abeokuta for N13,000.

