Fresh $25bn contracts racket rocks NNPC

…as Kachikwu accuses Baru of insubordination, due process violation

The cold war between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has degenerated, digging out a fresh oil contract racket worth $25 billion at the corporation.

Kachikwu, who apparently could not bear what he called Baru’s “insubordination and lack of adherence to due process,” in a letter dated August 30, 2017, sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, accused the GMD of running a one-man show at the corporation. He stated that he decided to bring the issue to the president’s attention as he had tolerated the disrespectful and humiliating conducts of the GMD for a year.

Buhari is the direct overseer of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources with his deliberate action of not appointing a substantive minister for the ministry. According to New Telegraph’s findings, the cold war between the two president’s men has heightened the North/South supremacy battle and ethnic profiling at the corporation.

Giving credence to this, Kachikwu declared that he had been labelled before the president as being anti- North and pro-Niger Delta militants. Aides to both Kachikwu and Baru have created and nurtured rival factions in the oil industry, while the two feuding oil men have also cultivated habits of dishing out conflicting figures on production cost at public functions, a move that is threatening to further derail the reforms in the NNPC.

“In order to convince Your Excellency to sideline me, I am sure I have been labelled as being anti- North, corrupt and in collusion with militants,” Kachikwu said, adding that he had been subjected to “one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD.” Stating that no contract has been run through the NNPC board in over one year of Baru’s tenure, the minister, who handed over to the latter as the GMD, alleged in copies of the letter with number HMS/ MPR/001/VOL.1/100, that the GMD’s conduct was wrongfully painting Buhari “as a President who does not allow due process to thrive in NNPC.”

The minister also listed contracts that were never reviewed by or discussed with him or the NNPC board. They include Crude Term Contracts valued at over $10 billion; DSDP Contracts with over $5 billion; Akk Pipeline Contract valued at $3 billion; various financing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs valued at $3 billion and various NPDS production service contracts valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion.”

Arguing that the GMD has ran the corporation like a one-man show, Kachikwu said: “I learnt of transactions only through publications in the media. There are many more Your Excellency. “In most of these activities, the explanation of the GMD is that you are the Minister of Petroleum and your approvals were obtained. “When I call for meetings, the GMD chooses which meetings he wishes to attend and those he chooses to send subordinates, he sends those subordinates without courtesy of a call to explain his absence.

“The legal and procedural requirement is that all contracts above $20 million would need to be reviewed and approved by the board of NNPC. “This is despite my diplomatic encouragement to Dr. Baru to do so to avoid wrongfully painting you as a president who does not allow due process to thrive in NNPC.

“Given the history of malpractices and the public perception of NNPC as having a history of nontransparency, the NNPC Tenders Board (NTB) cannot be the final clearance authority for contracts it enters into.

“At inception, I instituted a monthly parastatals review meeting with heads of agencies and another with the oil senior management in all parastatals, the GMD objected to his senior staff coming to the joint senior management meetings. “He argued that this was overreaching his territory, I have tried to manage the bad perception created by the GMD’s blatant insubordination and disrespectful attitude, I have worked hard to avoid being seen as petty and meddlesome,” Kachikwu said. He continued: “I resumed work confronted by many publications of massive changes within the NNPC. Like the previous re-organisations and repostings done since Dr. Baru resumed as GMD, I was never given the opportunity before the announcements to discuss these appointments.

This is so despite being Minister of State Petroleum and Chairman NNPC Board. “I came to this job with the zeal to change the sector, it is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD decided to bring these to your attention.

“There are many more, Your Excellency, in most of these activities the explanation of the GMD is that you are the Minister of Petroleum and your approvals were obtained. “However, the correct governance should be that the Minister of State and the board review the transactions and give their concurrence prior to presentation to you.

As in many cases of things that happen in NNPC these days, I learn of transactions only through publications in the media. “The question is, why is it that other parastatals which I supervise as minister or chair their boards are able to go through these contractual and mandatory governance processes and yet NNPC exempt from these? “I know that this bravado management style runs contrary to the cleansing operations you engaged me to carry out at the inception of your administration. This is also not in consonance with your own renowned standards of integrity.”

On working relationship with Baru, Kachikwu said: “Even though the appointments of the other parastatal heads in my ministry were made without my input. I have maintained a cordial and respectful relationship with them.

“The other parastatals under my supervision have continued to excel in their respective areas and adhere to mandatory governance processes. “However, my working relationship with the GMD has been fraught with humiliation, sidelining and campaigns of character defamation against me.

This is particularly frustrating, given many contributions I have made to the growth and stability of the Nigerian oil and gas industry through the many policies I have introduced since August 2015.

“If NNPC is considered and known to be one of parastatals under the Ministry, why does the GMD refuse to report to my office or to the board on serious issues, especially given that I have been by your grace, the minister oversighting these parastatals for two years? “Your Excellency, even at the time when we were unfortunate to have you away to England for medical check-up, the situation remained the same.” Meanwhile, the Minister of State, who confirmed the letter in a late Tuesday’s statement, however, expressed dismay that the memo was leaked.

“It is most distressing to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources that a confidential communication to the President on the performance of one of its parastatals can be made public,” he said in the statement issued by Director of Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Idang Alibi.

According to the ministry, “The communication under reference is a normal procedural correspondence by the Minister to the President relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision.

“It is most distressing to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources that a confidential communication to the President on the performance of one of its parastatals can be made public. The focus of the communication was on improving efficiency and deepening transparency in the oil and gas sector for continued investor confidence,” Alibi said.

The NNPC however said that it had not read the letter. Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, told New Telegraph in a telephone interview last night that the corporation was not privy to the letter. “We are not privy to the letter and we have not read it,” he said.

