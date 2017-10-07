FTAN re-affirms commitment to tourism, endorses 8 councils

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has re-iterated its commitments to the development and marketing of Nigeria tourism. To this end, the federation during its council meeting held in Lagos recently, named seven working councils to work on different areas even as it gave a nod to the working plan for the 2017 – 2019 years presented to it by the newly elected executive council.

The President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, who chaired the council meeting, charged the members to: “Join the New Order of friendship and camaraderie in FTAN that began since the election of the new FTAN Executive Members in June 2017.”

Restating that, “I believe that FTAN Council meetings are moments ‘to put our heads together’, and our differences apart, to come up with action plans towards a robust and sustainable tourism economy in Nigeria.” Rabo further urged his members to “rise up to the needs of the moment, and give our best to both sanitise and grow the business environments of tourism in Nigeria.”

Some of the decisions arrived at during the council meeting, which held in Lagos for the first time, was the adoption of the work plan for 2017 – 2019 presented to it by the executive council. It also endorsed the setting up of eight national working committees to facilitate FTAN’s tourism initiatives across the six geo-political zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Membership of the councils include associations’ president and secretaries.

The working councils are namely: Hospitality, Resort and Leisure Services, Transportation, Tours and Travel Services, Tourism fairs, Marketing and Investment Services, Manpower Development, Legislation and Standards,Tourism Facilities, Support and Allied Services, Intergovernmental Relations, Finance and Investment Services and Public Communications.

The Council meeting also approved the short, medium and long terms development plans as proposed by FTAN executive council, which include: Securing technical support and assistance from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to set up local structures for tourism and hospitality peer review, standardisation of tourist services, enrichment of tourism assets, improve destination services and provide value for tourists. This aims to increase the number of arrivals and increase the length of stay of inbound tourists.

