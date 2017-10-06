When ‘fun killers’ visited Ogba Zoo

The peaceful nature of the Ogba Zoo in Edo State was shattered last week when some hoodlums struck, leaving death, blood and sorrow behind. CAJETAN MMUTA reports from Benin on the anger the attack has generated.

Like a candle in the wind, the joy and happiness that heralded the gathering of innocent children, their parents and others, who converged on the popular Ogba Zoo and Nature Garden in Benin, the Edo Atate capital was last week Sunday extinguished. It is one tragedy with the attendant fear and shock that has refused to disappear but now stalks the area, the staff, residents and would-be fun seekers with uncertainty.

Indeed, it was a tension soaked atmosphere when gunmen, who disguised as and mixed with the crowd of fun seekers, their wards and friends to unleash terror in the complex, established decades ago during the colonial era.

While the overlapping green vegetation of the serene area accommodated the unsuspecting visitors, who were wrapped in endless curiosity about all the animals that stole their attention amid blaring sound of music within the complex, little did they realize that death, sorrow, tears and blood were looming large to consume few amongst the crowd that so gathered.

As the crescendo of the echoing sound beat and fun fare advanced, some of the visitors to the zoo had locked themselves in lavish drinking spree amid deep discussions about real and imagined stories and reflections of both present and past realities of events surrounding them and the immediate environment.

No doubt, the little children and their parents, as well as other friends were entangled in the mystery of the movements and acrobatic actions displayed by some of the tamed animals locked in cages with the area. But little did everyone know of the impending danger when suddenly, suspected gunmen loosened their hatred and anger on security personnel detailed to the precincts of the zoo to provide security for both inmates and visitors.

By the time the dust of confusion that pervaded the area died down, three armed policemen from the state command were dead already. The names of the affected officers are yet to be made public by the relevant authority. Besides, as the volleys of guns boomed within and outside the area, the Director and Chief Executive of the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire, was also abducted by the heavily armed gunmen in the process.

The ugly scene of the incident like the Hollywood film, lasted for few minutes in the evening (at about 5:30 pm). Investigation revealed that the rampaging gunmen had after slaying the security men, zoomed off with their official guns and ammunition, crippling activities at the popular park as many of the fun seekers, parents and their little kids scampered for safety.

The Edo State police public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the killings and abduction, stated that the situation has been brought under control, assuring that the attackers would soon be tracked down as security agencies were on their trail while security has been beefed up in the area and that the zoo is safe for fun seekers. The remains of the three dead police officers have been deposited at the morgue of the Benin Central Hospital.

According to Nkombe: “Our men are working on that though we have not made any arrests” Ehanire is the younger brother to the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, who paid an on-thespot visit to the zoo complex, declared that killers of the three cops and abductors of Dr. Ehanire were militants. The visibly angered Gwandu described the ugly incidence as unfortunate and promised that all hands were on deck to fish out the perpetrators. He said:”It was an unfortunate incident. We lost three of our personnel.

This is the activities of the militants because of the high sea now. “They (gunmen) came and unfortunately killed our policemen but we are on the trail of the hoodlums. We are able to recover the vehicles they used to perpetrate the act. We are using all the available means, including the high tech to fish out the perpetrators,” he said.

He added:”They cannot go scot free. Let me assure the general public in Edo State that we are on top of the situation and that they should go about their normal duties. All hands are on deck to ensure that the hoodlums are fished out.

” But recounting the sad ordeal, a staff of the zoo and nature garden, Helen Juchei, said the gunmen had disguised as fun seekers before they unleashed mayhem on the unsuspecting policemen. Ms Juchei said: “Yesterday (Sunday), after I finished my normal duty in the morning, people were just entering the zoo.

And at this time, my boss has not come. We usually come before our boss and when he eventually came at about 1pm, it was now my turn to take over my duty. I went to tell him that I was having a birthday party to attend and that was how he granted me the permission and I left for the birthday, hoping to come back to assume duty later in the day.

When I eventually came back at about 6pm, I met three policemen lying dead on the ground. I was very shocked and what I saw after was people running for safety and the boss taken away. It was those whom we met at the scene that told us what happened.

” The kidnappers were also said to have paid for the entrance ticket fee with torn Naira notes, which was rejected by the cashier at the entrance gate. According to her: “When the money was rejected, he went back to get a better money to pay the entrance fee. At this time, their informants have already gained entrance into the zoo as fun seekers.

When the informants have finally studied the terrain, one of the informants decided to engage our director with conversation,” she stated. Continuing, she said:

”Our boss started telling him his plans to put up a world tourism day and as one of them engaged my boss in a conversation, the other one went straight to the security personnel and asked him if they have not closed for the day and decided to order for drink for the officers providing security for the zoo.

This was what those who were there told us. So they bought them Heineken and as they laid down their guns to drink, that was when the hoodlums opened fire on them and killed the three police officers. We have not heard any information about the whereabouts of our boss”, she narrated. Another staff of the zoo, Mr. Zontondji Emmanuel, narrated that the hoodlums shot at the police officers without sparing any of them. He said:”I was on duty.

I resumed by 5:30pm and as I came in, I went round to inspect the animals and the visitors on ground. And after doing that, I came back to the reception where the Executive Director was sitting down and there was another one sitting at this end. There were two policemen sitting by him. So, I went outside to observe the outside.

At the outside, I saw an Audi 80 Car parked and suddenly, I saw three men coming out with guns and one of them wearing a bullet proof vest and I thought that they were normal police who usually come here for normal security reasons.

Suddenly, I saw them running into the zoo premise, which is very unusual and when they entered, they started shooting immediately. So, all of us outside started running for our dear lives. “And I was calling on people running to give us police numbers. Nobody was ready to stop because they were all afraid.

But at the time, I watched from afar and I saw that the men were going out with my director. They went into the Audi Car and zoomed away. And I came into the zoo premises and I saw the three policemen who were supposed to be guarding the director, lying dead on the ground. After that, the DPO now came to take the dead bodies away. Everything happened at about 5:40pm,” Emmanuel said.

At the family house on the Government Reservation Area, GRA, the awe stricken relations declared that prayers remain their major concern for the safety of their son and father as well as for the souls of the dead policemen. However, in reaction, members of the Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) tasked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to ensure that the kidnapped Ehanire was released safely to his family.

The EFP in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, which was signed by the Chairman, Interim Management Committee, Ayamenkhue Edokpolo, said:

“As a socio-cultural intelligentsia, we the members and trustees of the Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) hereby condemn in strong terms this ugly incident which has become very worrisome and seemingly intractable in our state.” Edokpolo said:

“While we mourn the three policemen, who lost their lives in active service, we do make a passionate call on the law enforcement agencies particularly the Nigerian Police Force to swing into action and ensure the safe and timely rescue of our esteemed brother from these anti-Edo elements, who are obviously targeting our prominent sons and daughters; apparently to provoke reprisals or anachronistic scenarios, God forbid.”

