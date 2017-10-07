GAC Motors presents SUV to Idyl, The Voice Nigeria 2 winner

The dream of being the proud owner of a brand new SUV became real for Daniel Diongoli, better known as Idyl, on Friday in Lagos. The singer, who emerged winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 2 under the tutelage of seasoned singer, Timi Dakolo, was presented with a brown SUV at a brief ceremony at the Nigerian headquarters of the Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Company Limited, one of China’s largest automakers and the latest major entrant in the auto industry into Nigeria.

The glittering multimillion naira car, the GS4 brand, is apart from the N7million cash prize and an all-expense- paid trip to Dubai due to the 22-year-old Bayelsa State indigene. The gesture left Idyl ecstatic at the media parley attended by a few family and friends as well as management and staff of the car manufacturing firm.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, chairman of GAC Motors in Africa, Chief Diana Chan, said: “We are making a huge contribution to the creative sector including movie, music and others in Nigeria, so it is not as a one-time sponsor and it is not an occasional effort but something that will continue to happen. Secondly, cars by GAC Motors represent the best from China, Europe and from Japan as it combines fashionable interior from Italy, durable technology from Japan and very attractive cost production from China.

These, put together, enable us serve the best to consumers in Nigeria.” Making a comment at the event, Idyl said: “First of all, I want to say a very big thank you to GAC Motors Limited. As I continue to look at the car, I can’t wait to get in and drive off already. I’d like to say thanks to GAC Motors for making this possible and I am grateful to them for not just coming to Nigeria but for getting involved in the entertainment scene.

I believe it’s one of the smartest ways of getting into the market knowing it has a very strong hold on marketing and everything and I think it will push the brand forward.” Also speaking, Miracle Ye, an official of the car giant from China, added: “At GAC Motors, we do not only provide the best quality of cars but we also offer great after sales service and we partner with The Voice Nigeria as a premium entertainment show as it will afford more people to get to know GAC Motors.”

