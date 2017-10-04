Gang members nabbed days after attack on lecturers

Juliana Francis

Police in Taraba State have arrested a gang of robbers, who attacked, robbed and inflicted injuries on some lecturers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Akinremi, said that the gang specialised in dispossessing residents of their goods and valuables at night, in Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states.

The gang was led by Mr. Bashir Mohammed, a suspected criminal based in Kaduna State.

After Mohammed’s arrest, two members of his gang were nabbed at Jalingo, the Taraba State capital by detectives.

Trouble started for the gang after detectives got information from residents about the activities of the illusive gang. The information was first given to Akinremi, who working swiftly on it, detailed his men to the fingered areas.

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), an Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP), Mr David Misal, said that the gang, penultimate week, invaded the State University in Jalingo, robbed and inflicted injuries on four lecturers before fleeing with several valuables.

The valuables include a vehicle, car accessories, electronics and Jewelries.

Misal said: “ The gang’s downfall started after the CP set up a crack squad to catch members of the gang. The gang leader, Mohammed was nabbed at their hide-out in Jalingo. A Toyota Camry vehicle, with registration number KMC 79 AP and a plasma TV were recovered from him. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, revealed how he and gang members used to rob at nights in Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states.”

Like this: Like Loading...