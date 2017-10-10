Gas pipelines’ relocation impedes N4.3bn Apapa road repairs –Dangote

Despite the determination of the contractor to the deliver the project within the time frame, the relocation of gas pipelines and other facilities on the right-of-way of N4.3 billion Apapa-Wharf road reconstruction is slowing down the project, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the Managing Director of AG Dangote Construction Company Limited, Mr. Ashif Juma, the gas pipes in the road’s Right of Way (RoW) had slowed down the project for over two months.

However, he stated that his company is on the top of the situation, pointing out that his firm has commenced relocation of gas pipelines slowing down the reconstruction of Apapa-Wharf road project. Juma, while disclosing this to New Telegraph during a site inspection exercise in Lagos, said that the construction work has been divided into four sections.

According to him, work is currently going on on two sections simultaneously. He hinted that his firm was working with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Gaslink to relocate some pipes under the drains, saying that nobody was aware of the pipes when his firm began the project, noting that the road was constructed over 40 years ago.

Asked why the company did not get to know the location of the gas pipelines before the reconstruction work commenced, he said: “Nobody has drawings of where the utilities are, so we have been careful excavating. “We are starting the relocation of the gas pipelines from today and it will take us one week of careful work to finish so that construction work can continue.

” The managing director said his company would need to dig deep to lay the foundation for a good concrete road, but that the gas pipes have not allowed it to do that “so, we have been working on other sections.

“After this relocation, we will do a good job as we have done in over 21 countries, building durable concrete roads,” he said. Besides, Juma identified high traffic situation in the area as one of the challenges affecting the project, adding that a team of traffic consultants has been engaged to ensure the gridlock does not affect construction work.

Juma appeal to members of the public, especially the people of Lagos, to be patient with him, saying the portion being constructed would last over 50 years. He gave an assurance that by the end of the month, the public would see the visible concrete road.

As the rainy season is winding up, the managing director of AG Dangote Construction Company stated that efforts would be intensified on the site to ensure the project was delivered on schedule He said: “In spite of the challenges, we want to complete the road by June 2018. Today, we have about 93 people working on site with about 27 equipment and we are working six days a week. After the rainy season, we would do seven days and run two shifts for 24 hours.

” Juma explained that most of the drainage slabs were being mass produced on fabrication site and that the pre-cast walls and slabs were being moved to the construction zone to speed up work. “We produce here for two reasons, speed and good quality of concrete,” he said. The managing director said the new “Concrete Slipform Machines” an equipment for laying concrete would ensure stability of the road.

He directed that security men must continuously guard the cordoned off area to ensure that reckless motorcyclists, who usually remove barricades to drive through construction zones, do not have access to the area. New Telegraph observed that heavy duty machines were being used to lift and lay large drainage channels on the CMS bound carriageway.

Also, pumping machines were being used to drain off water on some portions while earth moving equipment compacted sand on some portions with workmen also carrying out various activities. The road project is being funded by AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Flour Mills of Nigeria under N4.34 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on June 17, 2017.

