‘Ghana are better without Ayews

Uganda ’s veteran striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma believes Ghana will be trickier to face without Jordan and Adre Ayew. The English based brothers were left out by coach Kwesi Appiah on unknown grounds for the clash against the Cranes in Kampala on Saturday.

Serunkuma believes, however, that the duo’s absence may prove futile for the Black Stars as they now do not know what to expect from Appiah’s men. “I heard Ghana made some big changes in their team because everyone is fighting for places,” Sserunkuma was quoted by Daily Monitor.

“So that makes it a very tricky game for us because previously, we knew where, who played and how they played. “You could tell that this is Asamoah Gyan, that is Andre Ayew and that is Jordan Ayew. “But now they have brought new, young players who seem hungrier as you saw in their game in Congo and that calls for us to double our efforts to win on Saturday.”

