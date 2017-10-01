Glo canvasses good citizenship in new episode of Professor Johnbull

The new episode of the TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull, powered by fully integrated telecommunications outfit, Globacom, pays attention to good citizenship, a situation where everyone takes collective responsibility for the good and development of the country. The episode is billed for the airways on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes, with a repeat broadcast on the same channels on Friday also at 8.30 p.m.

Titled: ‘What About You?” the episode is a rhetorical probe on what roles individuals should play to make the society better before blaming others for the shortcomings of the government and other individuals in the society.

`Professor Johnbull, acted by the doyen of Nollywood, Kanayo O. Kanayo, advocates civic behaviour among the citizens in terms of due process, proper documentation and shunning all activities that can make them circumvent socially acceptable behaviour.

What About You also plays up the need for citizens to realise that it is wrong to believe that government must provide everything, and encourages citizens to maintain facilities provided by the government for their convenience and also practice subsistence farming to boost the nation’s food supply.

