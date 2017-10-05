‘Global cloud services market to reach $383bn’

Worldwide public Information Technology cloud services market is projected to grow 18 per cent in 2017 and is expected to reach $383.3 billion by 2020, an IT security firm, Sophos, has said.

Sophos, which cited a report by Gartner, Inc., said as a player in network and endpoint Information Technology (IT) security, it has also rolled out series of initiative to ensure security of users of different cloud services.

Already, the company said it has expanded its Partner Programme to offer training; certification and financial incentives that will help channel partners support customers using or migrating to the public cloud.

Sophos is the first next-gen security vendor to introduce a program specifically designed to help partners address this revenue growth opportunity and make the purchase of its products in Microsoft’s Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplaces channel-friendly.

Meanwhile, the company has announced Sophos Server Protection is now available for Azure. When used with Sophos XG Firewall on Azure, Sophos Synchronized Security technology will coordinate defenses against cyber threats attacking multiple vectors, including Virtual Machines (VMs) running in Azure.

Vice President of global channel, Sophos, Mr. Kendra Krause, said, “Partners see a big opportunity to help customers secure their public cloud deployments and they want to continue to receive the same benefits that they get through traditional sales models set up with their vendor partner programs. Sophos is paving the way for this to happen and created a new program that delivers the same type of partner program benefits to partners selling Sophos solutions into public cloud deployments.”

According to Krause, “As customers increasingly adopt cloud computing – either all-at-once or methodically over time – partners need a strategic business model that includes innovative security technology, reliable vendor training and support, and financial incentives.

“As a channel-only company, Sophos is committed to accelerating partner success and revenue growth with cloud security. This is a great opportunity for partners to become specialized as Sophos Cloud Security Providers and benefit from today’s growing billion dollar cloud marketplace.”

He explained that as Sophos Cloud Security Providers, partners will be able to build-up their technical expertise to better recommend how customers evolve to cloud deployments with the right security products.

