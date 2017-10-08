Glo’s TV series seeks support for ex-convicts, HIV patients

Ex-convicts seeking reintegration into society as well as people living with HIV this week found succour in the popular TV drama series, Professor Johnbulll, sponsored by national telecommunications operator, Globacom.

The new episode of the series called ‘Stigma’ is dedicated to the campaign against stigmatisation and discrimination of ex-convicts and people suffering with HIV and other communicable diseases. The programme runs at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridayson NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA.

In Stigma, the lead character, Professor Johnbull (Kanayo O. Kanayo), calls for full and unconditional integration of people who have completed their prison terms as discriminating against them may push them back to crime which will not augur well for society.

In this regard, the actor calls for a fully reformatory prison system and an effective public enlightenment campaign on how former prisoners can become useful to the society.

Glo brand ambassador and hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, makes a cameo appearance in Stigma and is used to drive home the lesson in the episode. He plays the role of an ex-convict who tries to run a restaurant but is unable to attract patronage because of his status as a former prisoner. Tuface’s dilemma when nobody patronises his restaurant underscores the bad state of the nation’s prison system which makes KOK ask if our prison system is reformatory or punitive.

There is also Mai Doya (Funky Mallam), who goes for an HIV test, and his slim frame triggers speculations about his status.

Stigma features the regulars of the sitcom including Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), Ufoma (Bimbo Akintola), Etuk (Imeh Bishop), Samson (Ogus Baba) and Abadnego (Martins Nebo).

Like this: Like Loading...