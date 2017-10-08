God shall lead you through

As we go through life, we often find ourselves in circumstances which point to helplessness, hopelessness or even death. The future looks bleak and rather uncertain. If it is sickness, we begin to see death hovering around us. If hardship, we foresee shameful poverty coming our way, If it is trial, we begin to foresee defeat instead of victory. These are natural tendencies. Thus, as mortals, we fear, fret, worry and may become even so discouraged that we feel like giving up.

These adversities constitute a part of the vicissitudes of life. If they do not happen, how can we prove the Almightiness of God? How can we testify assuredly that God is the Great unchanging changer? God can turn your sorrow to joy. He can change your failure to success. He can turn your poverty into prosperity and your defeat into victory. You may be very sick now but you will hear one word from the lord which will turn your sickness to an automatic sound health. If He says that any person shall live, that person must live despite the forces of opposition. God is able to deliver you from this moment, out of the ugliest circumstances of life. The word of the lord is coming to you now as you are holding this book saying “Be of good courage and he shall strengthen your heart all ye that hope in the lord” Psalm 31:24.

When the lord addressed Joshua after the departure of Moses, there was no doubt that he was being commissioned to a onerous task. The lord however assured him of His help, but asked just one thing of him, “Be strong and of a good courage” Joshua 1:6. In other words, courage was to Joshua, a prerequisite to fulfill his ministry successfully. The same goes for every Christian today.

Courage is the ability and the will to do what is right and necessary even when you are faced with adversity. It is the will and ability to stand for what is right in spite of the opposition. Courage is often revealed in adverse circumstances. When you are courageous, these contrary winds will drive your roots deeper. It takes courage to walk into the fire, even after the lord has assured you that you shall not be burnt.

The trials of this life are not restricted to some people. As a child of God sailing in the ocean of this life, there is bound to be a time of tempest, trials and temptations. Therefore, you need courage to be able to stand to what you believe.

Courage is affirming your faith in Christ irrespective of who your adversaries are.

The terrorists wreaking havoc all over the world today are men and women who have sworn themselves to martyrdom; they have already placed the death sentence upon themselves. They are not afraid to die. This is the type of courage required for every child of God in order to achieve maximum success and ultimate victory in any life pursuit.

Like this: Like Loading...