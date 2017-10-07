Goge Africa’s Travel Club returns from summer tour

The summer period across Africa continent has been agog with visitors from different parts of the world visiting to experience the unique tourism offerings of the different destinations. Goge Africa Travel Club was one of the tour groups that latched on the opportunity to expose its members to some of the attractions on the continent.

Spearheaded by the duo of Isaac and Nneka Moses, promoters of Goge Africa, which over the years is devoted to exploring the beauty of the continent and its vast wealth, alongside its film crew, the group visited over five Africa countries, which included: Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya. According to Nneka, ‘‘the essence of this summer trip to African destinations is to further spotlight the rich potential that abound in African tourism.

The destinations were carefully selected by the tour desk of Goge Africa bearing in mind that the majority of kids on this summer trip to Addis Ababa, Nairobi and Kampala, were used to visiting Europe and America, during their summer vacations but this time Goge Africa tour package to these countries had more fun and excitement.’’ Some of the spots visited in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia included Ethiopia Aviation Training School, the African Union Headquarters and Ethiopian Museum.

They also in the course of the six days tour experienced the cultural and culinary offerings of the people with a visit to Yod Abbysinia, an international cultural restaurant, very rewarding. In Nairobi, Kenya, the city tour took them to such places as the Nigerian High Commission, Massai Market, the Lost Paradise (A cave), Museum of Natural History and Giraffe Centre. While in Kampala, Uganda, the experience was turbo charged for the group as it explored attractions such as: Ugandan Wildlife Education Centre the children and their teachers had the opportunity to explore rich wildlife, feasting on such faunas as lions, leopards, giraffes and elephants as well as chimpanzees.

‘‘Goge Africa believes that Africa has not tapped fully into her tourism potential and as such not reaping the full dividend of tourism. As Goge Africa continues to spotlight the destinations in Africa, Africans will begin to spend their disposable income in Africa and the industry will grow in leaps and bound and thus develop our tourism infrastructure,’’ said Nneka even as she disclosed that tourism is a big pie with multiplier effects.

Like this: Like Loading...