GOtv Boxing Night 12: Edo Boy retains ABU title, wins N2.5m

Nigeria’s Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, on Sunday, retained his African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight title by defeating Tanzania’s Ramadhani Shauri via a unanimous decision at GOtv Boxing Night 12.

The event, which took place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos, was watched by a capacity crowd. Eribo also won N2.5million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the best boxer of the night.

The seven-fight event also saw Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph makes history, as he became the first ever winner of the Commonwealth Africa Lightweight title.

He also won N500,000 as the second-runner up for the best boxer prize. Joseph defeated Israel “Forget” Kwwamwamba of Malawi via a unanimous decision.

Another big winner on the night was Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who saw off Ghana’s Ben “Congo Soldier” Ankrah to retain his West African Boxing Union light welterweight title.

Fijabi also won N1million as the runner-up for the best boxer award.

