Governor’s Cup projecting Lagos to the world –NTF boss

Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation has listed the gains of the annual Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship.

The NTF President, who spoke at the press briefing to herald the commencement of this year’s competition, noted that the tournament was already exposing the Lagos to the world with the calibre and number of players who come into the country every year.

He encouraged the journalists on ground to ensure they give the tournament a wide coverage and project the country in a positive light.

“These Futures 4 and 5 are the only ones that combine both male and female players in Nigeria having done the 1, 2 and 3 early in the year.

“I encourage the media personnel to advertise this sport and let the world know that there is tennis in Nigeria.

“Report the tournament to project Nigeria in a very positive light. There are a lot of gains from this tournament; over 500 players coming here means that we are moving the world to Lagos,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...