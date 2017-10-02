Governors sue for peace, unity at independence celebration

Some state governors yesterday used the Independent day celebration across the country to remind Nigerians of the need for peace, national cohesion and unity. Some of those who spoke yesterday included the Governors of Plateau State Simon Lalong;Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Ibrahim Ganduje of Kano, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, among others.

Lalong admonished Nigerians to stop carrying arms against each other and expressed dismay over those beating drums of disintegration of the country. Lalong stated this during the Independence Church Service at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Headquarters Jos, Plateau State. He said: “In the midst of clamour for agitation and restructuring, Nigerians still stand strong in unity with each other.

I am sure that if a referendum is conducted on whether Nigeria should break up or remain united, those who want the country break will not be up to 10 per cent.”

Ganduje called on Nigerians to remain united, live peacefully and shun all tendencies capable of plunging the nation into chaos and anarchy. He urged Nigerians to always use constitutional means in channelling their needs, rather than trying to cause upheavals amongst Nigerians. In a goodwill message, he reminded Nigerians “of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers, notably late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, for the independence of our great country from the yoke of colonialism.

“They sacrificed their personal comfort, energy, time and wealth for the country to be independent, united and indivisible entity” he said The goodwill message was signed by Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information Also, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFattah Ahmed, pledged the readiness of his administration to work with Christian organisations to boost all round development in the state.

Ahmed, who made the promise at a special prayer session and sensitisation on peace and security of the country, advised that as a catalyst for spiritual, social, economic, transformation, the church should “work towards ensuring the entrenchment of good governance by playing a complementary role to the government.”

The governor charged religious leaders to caution members of their congregations against utterances and actions that could threaten existence of the nation. He stated: “Although conflict is unavoidable, it is important for us to remember that our diversity as a nation is our source of unity.

Consequently, in view from of recent happenings in the country, it is imperative that we continue to encourage the Christian tenets of love, forgiveness, kindness and peaceful conduct in our day-to-day affairs and conduct.”

Ugwuanyi declared that Nigeria was better off as a united and single entity, where leaders and every citizen must strive at all times to ensure that peace, justice and fairness reigned supreme. Ugwuanyi made the assertion in his address at the Okpara Square, Enugu.

He stated that “what unites the nation are more that what divides us”. In apparent reference to various agitations in the country for self determination and restructuring, Ugwuanyi stated that although Nigeria had faced and still facing difficult challenges at 57, it is better to remain united and seek for common solution to the challenges. Similarly, Amosun called on the citizens to embrace and promote unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The governor also highlighted the need for socioeconomic development, respect for the rule of law and eradication of corruption for the development of the nation. In his address at the MKO Abiola International stadium, Abeokuta, the governor, stressed that the significance of the National Day celebration is to take a lesson from the sacrifices the heroes past and also ensure that nothing divides them as a people.

Speaking on the clamour for the restructuring of the country, the governor said it would be of benefit, if they let go their differences and come together as one people, despite ethnic, religious, political and geographical differences and thereby, collectively look into the issues that affect them as a people, in order to provide lasting solutions and strengthen peaceful cohabitation as a nation.

Emmanuel called on all Nigerians to renew their commitment to the country’s unity and development, saying if everyone could contributed his best, the country would attain enviable heights. In a goodwill message he presented at the Uyo Township Stadium, the governor said despite challenges confronting the country “our hopes of getting to the promise land remains alive. We are incredibly optimistic people.”

In Bayelsa, Dickson reaffirmed that, the Ijaw would remain unwavering in their call for the restructuring of the country. He said that restructuring woven around resource control, fiscal federalism and devolution of powers from the Centre to the federating units would enthrone a fair, balanced and equitable country, where all ethnic groups would be proud to call their own.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that, Dickson, while speaking with newsmen shortly after a special inter-denominational church service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa.

The governor urged Nigerians not to see the call as a threat to national security, adding that the Ijaw believe in the continuous peaceful existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

