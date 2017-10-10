‘Govt can’t fight corruption alone’

Comrade Veronica Isioma is the Secretary General of Women Arise for Change Initiative as well as scribe of Nigerians Unite Against Terror (NUAT). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on activism, fight against domestic violence and gender-based issues, among others

Why did you develop interest in activism and fight against injustice?

It breaks my heart seeing people being maltreated. I hate it when justice is not given to the just. I believe everyone deserves to be treated equally and that is why I am passionate about fighting against any injustice in the society. I love an equal society, where there is peace, tranquility, justice, fair play and mutual respect.

What is the Women Arise for Change Initiative all about?

The organisation is about breaking the culture of silence because silence is no longer golden. It also prevent and eradicate gender base violence, provide free legal services for victims of human rights violations, train and empower women in term of capacity building and constructively engaging government.

Who are your role models and mentors in activism and why are did you chose them?

My one and only role model is Dr. Joe Okei -Odumakin, the President of Women Arise for Change Initiative. She is my role model because she inspired me a lot. She is a tireless fighter worthy of emulation because she has remained courageous in defending the people. She is a justice crusader and a voice to the voiceless in the society. She is a woman of incredible habit; always fighting for the masses.

Has there been any moment you’ve been harassed in the course of fighting for the people?

Yes. It was a day we were leading mass movement against corruption to the Lagos State Government House in Alausa and we were forcefully stop by security operative at the gate.

You have taken part in different protests and democratic struggle in different parts of Nigeria. What is your driving force?

The driving force is my passion for an egalitarian society; a change and better Nigeria. I want to see a great country devoid of rape domestic violence, terrorism and assassination. The love of my county and human lives is my driving force.

Are you not afraid of your life considering death and threats face by activists?

I am not afraid of anything because God is on my side. We are working for humanity and posterity will not allow me to be a victim of circumstances.

What are your happiest and memorable moments in life?

My happiest moment was the day Women Arise led a nationwide mass rally against domestic violence and gender base violence in Lagos to kick against domestic violence and gender abuse in any form.

What is your view on women participation in politics and governance in Nigeria, considering the agitations in some quarters that more women should be involved in politics?

I believe strongly that more women should be involved in politics and governance to contribute their quota to the society. Nigeria is really in need of women of valour in governance. We need women who are mothers and very compassionate to complement the men in public offices for us to have a better society.

Will you advice more women to take part in the 2019 general elections?

I will appeal to women to take active parts during the 2019 general elections. They should come out en masse and vote in 2019 and also contest for public offices. It is our rights to vote and to be voted for and in fact we can even have a female president in Nigeria. Women should not leave everything to the men.

What is your view on the controversy trailing the Non Government Organisations (NGOs) Regulation Bill sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives?

It is a dangerous piece of legislation. It is absolutely ridiculous in my view because it is anti-people. So, it should be thrown into the trash can. I don’t think there is need for the bill as the Nigerian government through a variety of government regulatory bodies regulates NGOs in Nigeria.

What is your view on corruption in Nigeria and the war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration?

Corruption is a cancer that is spoiling the system of government in this country. It has eaten deep into the fabric of our society, but the present government is trying its best to fight corruption. But for me, we should all fight corruption together. The fight against corruption is not all about government alone. Everywhere we found ourselves, we should be good ambassador of our country. If you hold any position in the society, you should be accountable to the people. We can have a corrupt free country if everybody joins the government and anti-corruption agencies in the war against corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...