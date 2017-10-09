Grassroots penetration as panacea to insurance growth

Nigeria’s insurance sector will keep struggling with growth and the expected penetration except the operators explore the huge potential deposited in the grassroots. Aigboje Duke reports

Despite the enormous benefits of insurance, Nigeria is reputed to be among those with the lowest insurance penetration rate globally with a paltry one per cent of its over 170 million population taking up insurance policies.

This is a challenge that ranks tops amongst many other issues affecting the sector and it is imperative for stakeholders to continue to find creative ways of advancing the frontiers of insurance business in Nigeria.

Regulatory reforms

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which is saddled with the responsibility of providing the framework for growing the insurance sector in Nigeria, has been consistent over the years in periodically rolling out its agenda for growing the sector.

In its 2014 transformation agenda, the commission aimed at growing the written premiums from N300 billion to N1 trillion in three years. This also includes growing the number of policyholders from three million to 10 million people, making up for about six per cent of the total population.

Also among its plan is to grow its employee strength before the end of 2017. This policy is expected to be reviewed by the end of 2017.

Growth in the insurance sector is a catalyst to the general growth and development of a nation’s economy, as it encourages savings and investment, job creation and growth in capital markets and financial assets.

In the last decade, the insurance industry in Nigeria has witnessed a relatively significant and steady growth and this is evident in the total premiums which have gone from about N75 billion in 2005 to over N380 billion as it currently stands.

Foreign investment

Another pointer to growth in the industry is the increased interest by foreign investors in the sector through entry into the market.

Major South African insurers, which have acquired stakes and strategic partnerships with Nigerian banks are Mutual and Federal Insurance Company of South Africa and Old Mutual Nigeria formerly Ecobank/Oceanic Insurance); Sanlam and First Bank in FBN Life; MMI and UBA Capital in UBA Life; and Liberty and IBTC Standard Bank.

Other multi-national corporations that have invested in the Nigeria insurance market include NSIA Group and ADIC Insurance; AXA from France acquiring a $246 million stake in Mansard Insurance; New India Assurance Company, India and Prestige Assurance.

Growth is also indicated in the increasing number of new insurance products introduced in the growing mortgage and housing sector.

Financial spread

Also, a major achievement for the insurance sector in Nigeria was the N448 billion investments it made into the Nigerian stock market in 2016.

However, despite these remarkable growth signs, the Nigerian insurance industry is still dwarfed, compared to other emerging markets across the globe, particularly in the areas of lack of consumer trust, low rate of implementation of compulsory insurance, inadequate number of professionals in the sector, and the big one – low rate of penetration, which still stands at about one per cent.

The penetration level of the insurance market could receive a quantum leap if industry players considered extending its awareness efforts to the unreached segments of the society, rather than the current situation where most insurance companies focus their public enlightenment campaigns on urban areas and also focus on the high end of the economy.

Business focus

According to a 2008 World Bank Report, “the Nigerian insurance sector is largely focused on corporate businesses, especially the oil and gas industry.”

They tend to be leaving behind a key sector of the economy, which is the Small and Medium Enterprises scattered across the semi-urban and rural areas of the country.

The United Nations World Urbanisation Prospects figures in 2016 placed the value for rural population in Nigeria at 95,153,000, accounting for about 50 per cent of its total population. This shows a vast segment of the Nigerian population, which is yet unreached with the message of insurance and its attendant benefits.

According to the Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, recently in Abuja, “if people understood the benefit of insurance better, they would definitely imbibe the culture of taking insurance.”

Micro insurance

This is a key reason why the operation of microinsurance business was legally recognised to be enforced from January 1, 2014, in line with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) guidelines.

Micro-insurance products are designed to ensure simplicity and affordability, for the poor and low-income populace, their operations and forms of business require a small amount of income, assets, premium and benefits. This form of insurance provides them with financial service aiming at providing them with compensation for an adverse event through risk-pooling.

According to a top management staff at NAICOM, Mr. Leo Akah, the microinsurance policies are meant to cover little risks, excluding special risks like professional indemnity, motor insurance (except tricycles and motorcycles) and pecuniary risks with sums insured higher the N1,000,000.

The microinsurance market is essentially streamlined to cater to the low-income population, who are largely resident in rural and suburban areas. It is a veritable platform designed to capture the large segment of the society that constitutes over half of the population.

Also, various outlets can provide the microinsurance service to meet the target market. This is where the business of insurance is taken to the grassroots. Just like what obtains in microfinance banking, service outlets are made available to customers in their locality.

Also very important is the issue of regulation. Despite the urgent need to proliferate the insurance market to reach out to the grassroots and improve penetration rates, the practice of this business must be provided according to generally accepted insurance practice. It must be in conformity with global best practice to ensure the protection of all stakeholders.

Last line

Therefore, the major objective of this insurance arrangement is to ensure insurance coverage for the uncovered. That is, to expand the insurance market beyond the currently very limited reach, to the middle market and down to the poor.

