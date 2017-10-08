Grooming habits for healthy nails

Favour Nwanze

Keeping your nails healthy and good looking is an easy thing to achieve but sometimes some women find it hard to do so. Here are some habits you should practice to keep your nails looking amazing.

Keep your nails clean

You should cultivate the habit of washing your nails while washing your hands. Apart from washing, you could use a clean brush to sweep through for dirt.

Keep them short

There is nothing wrong in growing long nails but if they always break or snag then you should keep them short. Health is better than length.

Give your nail a break

After each manicure, you should give your nails a month or two to heal. Minimizing manicure will help strengthen your nails and keep them healthy.

Use of protection

When in contact with washing soaps especially the ones containing hard chemicals, it is advisable that you wear gloves to protect the nails from coming in contact with them.

Diet consideration

Keratin is a protein that helps in the clarity of skin and hair shine; it also makes the nails stronger and healthier. You can get keratin from supplements like biotin, vitamin E and fish oil.

Take infection seriously

Infections are deadly to the nails and should not be taken likely. Once you have contacted an infection, it is advisable that you visit a dermatologist for treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...