Group advocates solar energy access for all

Nigerians have been advised to adopt the use of solar energy as an alternative power source for productive use by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria as it is a very affordable and an environmentally-friendly means of power production.

The Convener of a productive use of solar energy awareness project, Olakunle Owoeye, made this call in Lagos.

Owoeye added that a 2013 SMEDAN survey report revealed that MSMEs, contribute 84 per cent of the total labour force in Nigeria, but however, lamented that poor power supply is one of the critical challenges facing the MSMEs.

Nigeria, he continued, receives an average solar radiation of about 5.5kWh/m2 on a daily basis.

According to him, this is adequate to power MSMEs effectively with Solar PV generator at a far lower cost than the available means.

MSMEs presently generate power through PHCN and generator.

